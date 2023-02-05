‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for local tots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for local tots

By Lottie Hood
February 5, 2023, 11:00 am Updated: February 5, 2023, 3:11 pm
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In room jam-packed with smiling faces, dancing Disney characters and children’s laughter, a giggling two-year-old is being bounced in her dad’s arms.

It is only the colourful plaster on her cheek and attached tubes that point to a very challenging few months.

The family fun day was hosted for the wee girl, Molly Burnett, from Bridge of Don has leukaemia and has been undergoing treatment since her diagnosis in September.

On Saturday, the local community rallied together for a fundraising family fun day to make life a little easier for the Burnetts.

They were also supporting the family of little Megan Reid, who remains in hospital in Glasgow after being born prematurely with two holes in her heart.

Molly Burnett dancing with her favourite characters Jessie and Woody. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Saturday’s fundraiser, organised by a Bridge of Don nursery and church, was a huge success – with scores of families turning out to Oasis Christian Fellowship Church.

‘One day we went into A&E and didn’t come out’

Speaking in the crammed room, Molly’s mum Nadia Hopkins said the whole family had been “overwhelmed” by the show of support.

“It’s amazing how much people have turned out,” she said. “It’s pulled the community together.”

She said it had been very difficult since Molly’s diagnosis, with lots of “ups and downs” for the little girl.

Molly Burnett. Image: Terry Wiseman

“One day we went to A&E on November 11 and didn’t come out and it was just so life changing,” Ms Hopkins said.

“We were in hospital for the first 48 days and we’ve had multiple emergency emissions for high temperatures, Molly’s breathing and stuff like that just all due to her leukaemia.

“For the first six weeks Molly stopped speaking. She didn’t want picked up, she just wanted to lie there.”

The community coming together to say ‘we’re here for you’

Dad Lewis Burnett, Molly Burnett and mum Nadia Hopkins. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

However, since then, Ms Hopkins said Molly has returned to her bubbly, bossy and loud self.

“She’s the one still smiling,” she said. “She’s the one that’s getting us through it all.”

While the money raised will do a lot to help support Molly, her mum and dad, Lewis Burnett, Ms Hopkins said it was the people showing up that made a difference.

“Just realising that everybody out there is caring,” she said.

“Although you’re still living in this bubble and you think there’s only you and Molly and Lewis – and then you come out and there’s all this huge community coming together to say ‘We’re here for you. We’re here to support you if you need anything.’

“It’s amazing there’s no actual words for it.”

Megan Elizabeth Reid. Image: Wendy Bruce.

Grandpa has yet to meet first granddaughter

Also in attendance at the event were eight-week-old Megan’s grandparents.

The tot, who has already had two surgeries, remains in hospital in Glasgow with her parents at her bedside. Grandparents Wendy and Kevan Bruce were keen to be at the fundraiser in Bridge of Don.

Mrs Bruce put her knitting skills and Inverurie Knit and Natter friends to good use for the fundraiser, selling knitted teddies and hats at a stall.

The 56-year-old, from Methlick, has only seen her first grandchild once while her husband has not yet met her.

Wendy Bruce (left) selling the knitted products to help raise funds at the family fun day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I’ve seen her once through the incubator while she was sleeping,” she said. “It’s really hard, our first grandbaby too.

“It’s a shame she’s eight-and-a-half-weeks old and she’s had two operations and she’s still got the big one to come yet.

“Megan’s to double her weight before they’ll do the heart operation because she’s got two holes in her heart that won’t repair themselves.”

The family are waiting for an incubator in Aberdeen to become available before they can move Megan back up to Aberdeen.

Over £2,200 raised so far

While Megan’s parents couldn’t attend the event, Mrs Bruce sent them a video of the dressed up characters from Love Rara dancing with the kids.

“I sent them to Kayleigh, my daughter, and she said ‘Oh we so much appreciate everything that everybody’s done and wish we were there’.

“It really is amazing. The community’s just come together. It’s fantastic because I didn’t expect any of this. I’m like overwhelmed, everybody’s been so kind and generous.”

The fundraiser, organised by Banana Moon Nursery and Oasis Christian Fellowship in Bridge of Don has raised £2,200 so far.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented