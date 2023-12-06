Revealed: Council passed up chance to buy Peterhead’s Muckle Kirk as future remains uncertain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: Council passed up chance to buy Peterhead’s Muckle Kirk as future remains uncertain

The local authority wants to focus on developing the Peterhead Cultural Quarter instead.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Muckle Kirk in Peterhead
The historic Muckle Kirk in Peterhead. Image: Google Street View

Aberdeenshire Council was given first dibs on Peterhead’s Muckle Kirk – before passing up the chance to own the historic building.

The former kirk, which dates back to 1804, has been put up for sale by the Church of Scotland as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

The Maiden Street building sits across from the council’s own Buchan House base, and has been the venue for many weddings and christenings over the years.

inside Muckle Kirk in Peterhead
The view of inside the Muckle Kirk from the top of the balcony. Image: Church of Scotland

Following discussions with the Church of Scotland, the local authority said it “felt it right to test the market” as there were so few empty properties for sale in the town.

But as the kirk is an A-listed building, council planners will provide guidance to potential purchasers on what could be done with it.

Local authority dropped kirk in favour of other Peterhead projects

The council said decision-makers instead decided to focus on developing the “Peterhead Cultural Quarter” instead.

That scheme received a £20 million UK Government funding boost this year.

The cash will be used to restore and revitalise the town’s Arbuthnot House as well as the Arbuthnot Museum and Library.

UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont
UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont visited Peterhead in January to announce that Aberdeenshire Council’s bid for Levelling Up cash had been successful. He’s pictured outside Arbuthnot House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Arbuthnot House will be transformed into a new museum, library and “cultural hub”.

Meanwhile the existing Arbuthnot Museum and Library on St Peter Street will be converted into a venue with space for live entertainment.

Dance and music studios will be created on the upper floors of the building.

Peterhead's Arbuthnot Museum
Peterhead’s Arbuthnot Museum. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The spokesman confirmed public engagement on both projects is due to start in early January while stakeholder engagement will begin later this month.

He said: “Our focus remains on ensuring key buildings in the town centre under our ownership are supporting socio-economic outcomes for the town and wider area.”

What do residents think should happen to the Peterhead kirk?

News of the sale quickly became a talking point in Peterhead, with many voicing their sadness at the announcement.

However, some were quick to share their thoughts on what the future of the kirk could look like.

The interior of Peterhead's Muckle Kirk
The stained glass windows of Peterhead’s Muckle Kirk. Image: Church of Scotland

On a nostalgic Peterhead Facebook page, Val Buchan said the kirk had “great potential” and suggested it could be used as a base for youth groups like the Rainbows, Brownies and Guides.

She added: “It’s a part of Peterhead heritage, it’s a focal point.”

On the Evening Express page, Will Stuart reckoned it could become housing instead.

He stated: “Sure it will be snapped up by a building firm and made into flats as per usual.”

The hall on the first floor of the Muckle Kirk
There is a hall on the first floor of the Muckle Kirk. Image: Church of Scotland

What do you think should happen? Let us know in our comments section below

But David Smith thought the building could remain as a place of worship.

He said: “The new owners could use it as a church. All they need to do is put the heating on and the lights.”

While Stuart Yule joked it would “make a cracking pub”.

Town councillor Stephen Smith remains optimistic the site can be brought back to life.

He said: “It’s an iconic building and part of Peterhead’s heritage so I hope a buyer can be found soon to bring the building back into use.”

Peterhead Domino’s pizza plans AXED – with Burger King drive-thru to be built instead

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jade Martin carried out her assaults on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Kincorth child-neglector avoids jail after Peterhead-Aberdeen bus attacks
Woodhill House
RAAC removed from Mackie Academy as 'bubbly concrete' found in Aberdeenshire Council headquarters
To go with story by David McPhee. Student who left the scene of an accident told police he was 'under the influence' and needed his lawyer Picture shows; Ibrahim Youssef refused to provide breath samples or details of who was driving his red Audi to police. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: LinkedIN/Google. Date; 06/12/2023
'Under influence' RGU student abandoned car on Aberdeen roundabout
An LNER train in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.
Aberdeen and Inverness trains cancelled ahead of yellow heavy rain warning
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A gamekeeper dad has been banned from keeping animals after encouraging his dogs to fight foxes and badgers and posting videos of the bloody clashes on social media Picture shows; Court evidence from SSPCA's SIU showing stills from social media videos posted by cruel gamekeeper Ryan Martin. N/A. Supplied by SSPCA Date; Unknown
Revealed: The sick videos that gave cruel gamekeeper 5 year dog ban
Mastrick Close sign and houses.
Woman's body found at Mastrick property as police probe 'unexplained' death
Wendy Agnew and the said travellers' caravan park at Portlethen.
Stonehaven councillor faces £10k pay cut as top job at risk over 'totally inappropriate'…
Raemond Jappy and Lisa Thomson, of Johnston Carmichael.
New partner and director in Johnston Carmichael's Aberdeen HQ
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Pervert sent apology on napkin to woman he filmed undressing
Gary: Tank Commander and Alan McHugh as Nurse Nellie MacDuff in Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre: Aberdeen Christmas panto produces the goods

Conversation