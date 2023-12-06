Modern luxury home in exclusive development near Newburgh for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

Modern luxury home in exclusive development near Newburgh for sale

Five-bed house on outskirts of Foveran, Aberdeenshire, has countryside views, underfloor heating and open-plan layout ideal for family living or entertaining  

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The modern home near Newburgh
Strathy, Ardgill, is set in an exclusive development on the outskirts of Foveran, Aberdeenshire, and near Ellon, Newburgh and Balmedie.

With a peaceful, semi-rural location and open views of the surrounding countryside, Strathy, Ardgill, is a rather fabulous family home.

It is set in an exclusive development of four luxury houses on the outskirts of Foveran, Aberdeenshire, and near Ellon, Newburgh and Balmedie.

This impressive detached home has four or five bedrooms and LPG gas heating with underfloor heating to the ground floor and superior fixtures and fittings.

It has a large garden that wraps around the property and space for several cars with a large driveway and integral double garage.

There are superior fixtures and fittings throughout including oak finishings, a Leicht kitchen, stone worktops and Kohler sanitaryware.

The exterior of the house, with a driveway, front lawn and garage
Strathy, Ardgill, is set over two floors with both a stylish exterior and interior.

On the ground floor there is a vestibule, entrance hall, cloakroom toilet, bedroom, lounge, utility room and open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms, two en suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

The level of luxury begins at the Hormann ThermoPro front door which opens into a large vestibule.

Glazed double oak ‘Castella’ range doors open into a spacious hall which features Pergo laminate flooring that extends throughout the ground floor.

The lounge has laminate wooden flooring, two brown leather chesterfield sofas, a built-in electric fireplace, wall mounted TV and brown fabric couch. There are glass patio doors at one side of the room
The large lounge has countryside views and lots of natural light.

The under-floor heating is controlled individually with wall-mounted touch screen panels in each room.

Among Strathy’s notable details is a bespoke solid oak staircase with glass balustrade.

The lounge has full-width patio doors to the garden, making this space ideal for entertaining and for a cosy focal point, there is a ‘Studio 2’ wall inset log fire.

The kitchen boasts contrasting white gloss and matt grey units by Leicht as well as Silestone worktops.

The hallway and staircase in the Newburgh modern home
The large hallway with bespoke staircase.

For those who are most at home in the kitchen, there is a range of integrated Siemens appliances, including two ovens, microwave, warming drawer, dishwasher and separate full-size fridge and freezer.

For casual dining there is a large central island which houses the induction hob with overhead concealed extractor hood while LED lighting adds to the ambience.

Moving through to the family room area, patio doors open out to the garden, providing further options for get-togethers.

The kitchen in the modern home near Newburgh
The kitchen has integrated appliances and a central island.

The utility room has co-ordinating units to the kitchen with laminate effect worktops, space for additional white goods, and a stainless steel Blanco sink with swan neck tap.

Bedroom five has a triple window and is a versatile room which could be utilised as a home office, second sitting room or playroom.

Upstairs, there is a galleried landing with a double window offering country views across Foveran village and even a glimpse of the North Sea.

The principal bedroom has full height and width windows with battery-operated black-out blinds included in the sale.

There is a seating area to enjoy the country views and a triple fitted wardrobe with sliding gloss doors and a double wardrobe with sliding mirrored doors.

A bedroom in the home. It has white walls, a wall full of windows and a glass patio door leading outside. There's a double bed, plush mauve purple rug, built in wardrobe and a cosy cream armchair with mauve cushions
The principle bedroom with its full-height and full-width windows.

The en-suite bathroom has an oval-shaped stand-alone bath with feature floor tap and a separate double walk-in shower with rainfall shower head.

And for total luxury, there is WarmUp underfloor heating.

Bedroom two also has an en suite with large walk-in shower with feature shower head and underfloor heating.

The open plan kitchen/dining area. The counters and kitchen island are a sleek white. The four bar stools are dark wood with black wire frame legs
The open plan layout is ideal for entertaining.

The two further bedrooms have fitted triple wardrobes with sliding gloss doors.

Finally the family bathroom has an extra-large deep bath, large walk-in shower with rainfall shower head and separate handheld shower, high quality finishes and more of that cosy underfloor heating.

For sale with James & George Collie, price over £595,000, and on the aspc website.

A bedroom in the modern home near Newburgh, with white walls, a cream carpet, built in wardrobe, armchair and cosy double bed
Another sleek and stylish bedroom.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Conversation