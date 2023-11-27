Centuries-old Muckle Kirk in Peterhead hits the market for offers over £150,000

Muckle Kirk – a significant place of worship in Peterhead for more than two centuries – has hit the market for offers over £150,000.

The former kirk is situated in the heart of Peterhead’s town centre, in close proximity to the town’s thriving harbour.

The building is well-known in the town as a place of worship and celebration and many will have a shared connection to the kirk through weddings and christenings.

It has been put up for sale by the Church of Scotland who have sought to offload many of their buildings over the past year as part of their cost-cutting estates shake-up.

Being an A-listed property, dating back to 1804, the architectural and historical interests of the building are to be protected.

Currently the property consists of an open plan church area with a balcony, ancillary teaching rooms and separate office.

Muckle Kirk up for sale

There are also two fixed staircases at both sides of the church hall which provide access to the mezzanine/balcony above.

Up on the first floor, a large hall, kitchen and some toilets can be found – which could be a perfect space for activity groups to host clubs.

The property is located on 51 Maiden Street in Peterhead.

It is connected to mains supplies of water, gas and electricity. Drainage is also connected into the main public sewer.

It is currently on the market for offers over £150,000.

Offers are invited and should be submitted in writing, through a Scottish solicitor. Please can offers be sent via email in the first instance.

The property can be viewed by contacting the Church of Scotland by e-mail to properties@churchofscotland.org.uk.