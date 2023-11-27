Centuries-old Muckle Kirk in Peterhead hits the market for offers over £150,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Centuries-old Muckle Kirk in Peterhead hits the market for offers over £150,000

The Church of Scotland is selling off many of its buildings, including Muckle Kirk in Peterhead.

By Shanay Taylor
Muckle Kirk in Peterhead is up for sale.
Muckle Kirk hits market for offers over £150,000. Image: Church of Scotland.

Muckle Kirk – a significant place of worship in Peterhead for more than two centuries – has hit the market for offers over £150,000.

The former kirk is situated in the heart of Peterhead’s town centre, in close proximity to the town’s thriving harbour.

The building is well-known in the town as a place of worship and celebration and many will have a shared connection to the kirk through weddings and christenings.

Inside the Muckle Kirk.
The property dates back to 1804. Image Church of Scotland.

It has been put up for sale by the Church of Scotland who have sought to offload many of their buildings over the past year as part of their cost-cutting estates shake-up.

Being an A-listed property, dating back to 1804, the architectural and historical interests of the building are to be protected.

Currently the property consists of an open plan church area with a balcony, ancillary teaching rooms and separate office.

There is a kitchen on the first floor.
There is a kitchen on the first floor. Image: Church of Scotland.

Muckle Kirk up for sale

There are also two fixed staircases at both sides of the church hall which provide access to the mezzanine/balcony above.

Up on the first floor, a large hall, kitchen and some toilets can be found – which could be a perfect space for activity groups to host clubs.

There is a balcony looking over the ground floor of the church.
A balcony overlooks the ground floor of the church. Image: Church of Scotland.

The property is located on 51 Maiden Street in Peterhead.

It is connected to mains supplies of water, gas and electricity. Drainage is also connected into the main public sewer.

A hall can be found on the first floor.
A hall can be found on the first floor. Image: Church of Scotland.

It is currently on the market for offers over £150,000. 

Offers are invited and should be submitted in writing, through a Scottish solicitor. Please can offers be sent via email in the first instance.

The property can be viewed by contacting the Church of Scotland by e-mail to properties@churchofscotland.org.uk.

