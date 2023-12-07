‘Warm hearted’ Huntly musician Billy Smith, dies age 75

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Warm hearted’ Huntly musician Billy Smith, dies age 75

Better known as Billy G professionally, the country singer later worked for Portsoy Taxis.

By Lindsay Bruce
Billy Smith, who performed in the north of Scotland and beyond, as Billy G.
Billy Smith, who performed in the north of Scotland and beyond, as Billy G.

Huntly musician Billy Smith, known professionally as Billy G, has died aged 75.

The former driver with Portsoy Taxis worked as a joiner before turning to music full time.

Huntly raised

William George Smith, son of joiner George Smith and his wife Janet, was born in Huntly on October 18 1948.

Known as Willie to his friends at the Gordon Schools he was musical from a young age. Taught piano as a child he then he moved on to electronic keyboard then turned to guitar as a teenager. Born with a great ear for music he was able to teach himself, on his beloved Fender Stratocaster, and accompanied his playing with singing.

On leaving school he began working for his father’s business, taking on an apprenticeship in joinery. Music was always his first love, and when the opportunity came to start playing gigs he took it.

Musical ambitions

By 1971 more and more opportunity to make a living from music was coming his way, and by his mid-20s he had given up his joinery work to be a full-time musician.

Known as Billy G professionally the name stuck off stage too. Billy performed as a solo act and as part of several bands over the years. Santigo, the first group he played with and Spectrum was his most recent collaboration. However, he was best known for Billy G’s Country Sunset.

Musician Billy Smith was featured in a Press and Journal report from 1979.

Playing venues from Dumfries in the south and as far north as Lerwick, he also performed closer to home in the Huntly Hotel and the Lemon Tree.

Favouring country music and Scottish traditional styles, in 1979 he was named best country and western solo act at the Aberdeen Country Music Club awards. A report in The Press and Journal from the time said he had aspirations to secure a recording contract with an Irish record label.

Love of his life

In 1981 Billy, who had been previously married, met Carol Paterson from Huntly.

A receptionist at the Gordon Arms Hotel where Billy was playing, they started seeing one another and got engaged in 1983.

In the 1990s Billy eventually slowed down the pace of performing, only accepting weekend bookings. He returned to his joinery work, working with several building companies.

A younger Billy Smith performing in his early 30s.

The couple moved to Rothiemay in 2001, where they remained together.

Over the years the couple enjoyed caravan holidays with their dogs and they both became involved with Huntly Parish Church. Teaching Sunday school classes and composing songs for the nativity play, Billy always had a good rapport with children.

Home to retire

For a number of years Billy and Carol looked after Billy’s dad, who lived with them in their home in Rothiemay. Following George’s in death 2005 Billy enjoyed some time at home, stepping back from performing as well.

Around 2011 he became a driver for Portsoy Taxis, helping children with additional needs get to and from their school. For the rest of the day Billy was able to potter in his shed. His other favourite pastimes were dabbling in web design mastering Microsoft Flight Sim.

On a home flight simulator for his computer, he whiled away the hours “flying” at home.

Billy Smith with his labradors Sam and Shelley.

Great with animals, Billy and Carol had numerous dogs over the years, but none compared to Billy’s favourite spaniel, Skye.

Despite his initial reservation he also came to be very fond of Carol’s rescue hens.

Health challenges

Though fit and well most of his life, Billy started feeling unwell around 2020. A year later he suffered a stroke and his health began to steadily deteriorate.

“Billy was admitted to hospital two years ago and he never managed to get home,” said Carol. From hospital he moved to a care home in Keith before finding a place in Huntly Care Home.

Billy Smith as he’ll be remembered by friends across the north of Scotland.

“Billy wanted to be back in his home town, so we were glad this happened for him.

“It meant I could bring him back to our home from time to time, over the last few months, memories which I will treasure,” added Carol.

After a short illness more recently, Billy passed away on November 25.

A celebration of his life took place on December 4 where songs that he had played and loved over the years were shared with family and friends. The service was live streamed so family in Shetland could be there.

Sorely missed

Paying tribute to her partner of more than 40 years, Carol described Billy as “warm hearted” and “able to connect with anyone”.

She said: “He was a lovely man, who was very easy to talk to. He always had time for others.

“One of the children he used to take to school kept in touch with Billy. He even came to the funeral which was really touching. It showed how much Billy meant to people.

“There were such a lot of comments on Facebook when the funeral director announced his death. All saying the same thing, that he’ll be really missed and that he was a brilliant entertainer.

“I’ll miss him most.”