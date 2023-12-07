Referee confirmed for Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup final against Rangers

Don Robertson will referee this month’s Viaplay Cup final between Aberdeen and Rangers on December 17.

Robertson’s assistants will be Daniel McFarlane and Ross Macleod with David Munro named as the fourth official.

Andrew Dallas will be on VAR duties and assisted by Andrew McWilliam.

Robertson has refereed the Dons on only one occasion this season – the 4-0 home win against Ross County on September 24.

In 18 games this season, he has shown 47 yellow cards and three red cards.