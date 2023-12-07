Aberdeen FC Referee confirmed for Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup final against Rangers Don Robertson will be the man in the middle when the Dons face Rangers on December 17. By Danny Law December 7 2023, 2.06pm Share Referee confirmed for Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup final against Rangers Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6283529/referee-confirmed-aberdeens-viaplay-cup-final-against-rangers/ Copy Link Referee Don Robertson during a Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS. Don Robertson will referee this month’s Viaplay Cup final between Aberdeen and Rangers on December 17. Robertson’s assistants will be Daniel McFarlane and Ross Macleod with David Munro named as the fourth official. Andrew Dallas will be on VAR duties and assisted by Andrew McWilliam. Robertson has refereed the Dons on only one occasion this season – the 4-0 home win against Ross County on September 24. In 18 games this season, he has shown 47 yellow cards and three red cards. Referee Don Robertson shows St Johnstone’s Dimitar Mitov a yellow card. Image: SNS. Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Ref Watch: Why did VAR not send whistler to check Marley Watkins’ early forearm smash on Dons’ Stefan Gartenmann?