Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In pictures: End of an era as Bourtie Parish Church farewell service brings 825 years of history to a close

Worshippers sang Christmas carols as they said a poignant goodbye to the building.

By Ben Hendry
Bourtie Parish Church
The historic building echoed with the sound of song for the last time. Reverend Ailsa McDonald led the service. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

With a poignant chorus of Silent Night, members of historic Bourtie Parish Church bid a sad farewell to a centuries-old institution.

There has been a place of worship on the Aberdeenshire site for more than 800 years.

The A-listed building south of Oldmeldrum dates back to 1806, but Bourtie has been a place of Christian worship since at least 1199.

It was on a drizzly December morning that 825 years of history came to a close with the special commemorative service.

Hymns including O Come, All Ye Faithful,  It Came Upon a Midnight Clear and In the Bleak Midwinter reverberated around the building.

Bourtie Parish Church was given a fitting farewell on Sunday, December 10. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Bourtie Parish Church ‘a place so rich in memories’

It comes as the Church of Scotland closes several buildings across the north-east, amid dwindling congregations.

Dozens of people, including former ministers, packed into the kirk to say goodbye.

Reverend Ailsa McDonald had the distinction of presiding over the final service.

In a statement on the Church of Scotland website, she said: “There is a sorrow in leaving behind a place so rich in history and memories

“As we bid farewell to Bourtie, we carry with us the lessons learned and the faith nurtured within these walls.”

Our photographer Darrell Benns went along to Bourtie Parish Church to capture the occasion:

The church is near the Hill of Barra. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Locals wanted to give it a good send-off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
This beloved institution has been part of the Aberdeenshire community for generations. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
It was a bittersweet occasion. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
It was an event of mixed emotions. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pamphlets documenting the history of the church were produced for the special service. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Worshippers packed into pews. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Various hymns rang out. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The church is expected to be offered for sale within the next few weeks, but there could be an opportunity to use the building for special services until the sale is complete. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

