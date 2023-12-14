‘Scrooge’ bosses accused of ‘forcing Aberdeen school staff to work an extra day unpaid’ after calendar mix-up

Aberdeen City Council has been accused of acting like Scrooge after ordering school staff to work an extra day before Christmas unpaid.

Trade union GMB Scotland made the claim, as the council were forced to add an extra day to the school calendar after education bosses missed the Good Friday public holiday, meaning a shortfall in the 190 teaching days that is required annually.

The union, which represents school support staff, including cleaners, janitors, caterers and pupil support assistants, has urged council chiefs to reverse the decision to make them work on Friday, December 22.

This was meant to be the first day of the 2023-24 Christmas holidays, which will see schools reopen on January 8.

GMB Scotland suggested changing the number of in-service days from five to four in 2024 in order to protect the number of teaching days and allow the Christmas break to start as originally planned, but instead support staff have been told to work.

The union’s organiser in Aberdeen, Sean Robertson, said legal advice suggests this is an extra day of work for support staff and warned grievance procedures will be triggered if the council does not pay them for it.

He said: “Our members are some of the most committed but lowest paid school workers and deserve far better than this.

‘Beyond the pale’

“Instead of beginning their Christmas break and spending some well-earned time with their family, they have been told to work because of a mistake made by their bosses.

“To do this at any time would be unfair but, at Christmas, it is beyond the pale.”

Aberdeen City Council were asked for comment but did not respond.