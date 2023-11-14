Stay Another Day: Aberdeen school Christmas holidays to be delayed after blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stay Another Day: Aberdeen school Christmas holidays to be delayed after blunder

Holidays are coming... but Aberdeen pupils will have to wait an extra day before they can Step Into Christmas.

By Alastair Gossip
Aberdeen schools will stay open right through until December 22 to make up for an unaccounted day off at Easter. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen schools will stay open right through until December 22 to make up for an unaccounted day off at Easter. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Christmas holidays in Aberdeen schools are to be delayed a day after a blunder left officials scrambling to arrange extra teaching time for kids.

Education bosses drawing up the year’s calendar forgot that schools have be closed on Good Friday.

And the mix-up means youngsters will have to wait an extra day for the break at Christmas… with schools due to go on holiday in only 37 days.

Aberdeen school holidays snafu: Do They Know It’s… Good Friday?

Moveable Good Friday falls on March 29 in 2024, which is currently down to be the last day of the spring term.

All council staff are due the day off for the public holiday, so schools will have to close the day before.

To allow this, another day will have to be scraped back, if Aberdeen schools are to be open for the legal minimum 190 days of the year.

Aberdeen schools: Simply having a slightly late Christmastime

Council chiefs, left scratching their heads, polled staff, pupils and their families on how to solve the problem.

Westhill Primary School pupils performing the nativity in 2017.
At least it’s another day of Christmas fun, like the school show at Westhill Primary School, in 2017. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Nearly two thirds of the nearly 9,000 people who responded voted to lose a day at the start of the Christmas break.

Schools are meant to be closing on the Thursday, December 21.

If councillors approve the recommended fix, the term will roll on another day, until Friday December 22.

Classes will start again on Monday January 8 as planned, mirroring schools in Aberdeenshire.

Other options, discarded in the local authority’s survey, were to return from the Christmas holiday a day early on Friday January 5 or to cut short the February half-term weekend.

Driving Home For Christmas: What about people who have already booked holidays?

With just over a month to go, many could have already booked travel to holiday or connect with loved ones over the festive period.

Santa visiting Springhill School in Mastrick, Aberdeen at Christmas in 1959.
Santa visiting Springhill School in Mastrick, Aberdeen at Christmas in 1959. Image: Bill Jamieson

And the council’s interim education chief Shona Milne has confirmed neither school staff or pupils in this position will be punished.

In a report to go to the Aberdeen City education committee next week, she explained that holidays will be honoured – if there is “proof of booking prior to the questionnaire being shared”.

She added: “Families may also have made arrangements for December 22 and such arrangements will also be respected.

“Families who notify schools of their arrangements prior to the December 22 will have absences marked as ‘authorised’.”

Are you affected by the mix-up? Let us know in our comments section below

It’s a Blunderful Life: Who’s on the naughty list at Aberdeen City Council?

The current Aberdeen school holiday calendar has been incorrect since it was approved by councillors in November 2019.

School children dressed as sheep sitting on the floor
It might not be the kids looking sheepish this year with such a late fix to the Aberdeen school Christmas holidays. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson, of the Middleton Park School Christmas show in 2019.

Ms Milne’s report places the blame on members of the education committee of the day.

But The P&J understands councillors have been pressing for confirmation of the correction since the survey was circulated.

The fix is recommended to be approved when the education committee meets next Tuesday, 20 school days before the holidays were due to begin.

Santa Claus might not be the only one with a rosy-cheeked complexion this Christmas, with red-faced council chiefs poised to put The Most Wonderful Time of the Year on hold.

Hands in the collection plate: Plans for a ‘shamefully wrong council money grab’ on Aberdeen worshippers

Conversation