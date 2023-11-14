Stay Another Day: Aberdeen school Christmas holidays to be delayed after blunder

Christmas holidays in Aberdeen schools are to be delayed a day after a blunder left officials scrambling to arrange extra teaching time for kids.

Education bosses drawing up the year’s calendar forgot that schools have be closed on Good Friday.

And the mix-up means youngsters will have to wait an extra day for the break at Christmas… with schools due to go on holiday in only 37 days.

Aberdeen school holidays snafu: Do They Know It’s… Good Friday?

Moveable Good Friday falls on March 29 in 2024, which is currently down to be the last day of the spring term.

All council staff are due the day off for the public holiday, so schools will have to close the day before.

To allow this, another day will have to be scraped back, if Aberdeen schools are to be open for the legal minimum 190 days of the year.

Aberdeen schools: Simply having a slightly late Christmastime

Council chiefs, left scratching their heads, polled staff, pupils and their families on how to solve the problem.

Nearly two thirds of the nearly 9,000 people who responded voted to lose a day at the start of the Christmas break.

Schools are meant to be closing on the Thursday, December 21.

If councillors approve the recommended fix, the term will roll on another day, until Friday December 22.

Classes will start again on Monday January 8 as planned, mirroring schools in Aberdeenshire.

Other options, discarded in the local authority’s survey, were to return from the Christmas holiday a day early on Friday January 5 or to cut short the February half-term weekend.

Driving Home For Christmas: What about people who have already booked holidays?

With just over a month to go, many could have already booked travel to holiday or connect with loved ones over the festive period.

And the council’s interim education chief Shona Milne has confirmed neither school staff or pupils in this position will be punished.

In a report to go to the Aberdeen City education committee next week, she explained that holidays will be honoured – if there is “proof of booking prior to the questionnaire being shared”.

She added: “Families may also have made arrangements for December 22 and such arrangements will also be respected.

“Families who notify schools of their arrangements prior to the December 22 will have absences marked as ‘authorised’.”

It’s a Blunderful Life: Who’s on the naughty list at Aberdeen City Council?

The current Aberdeen school holiday calendar has been incorrect since it was approved by councillors in November 2019.

Ms Milne’s report places the blame on members of the education committee of the day.

But The P&J understands councillors have been pressing for confirmation of the correction since the survey was circulated.

The fix is recommended to be approved when the education committee meets next Tuesday, 20 school days before the holidays were due to begin.

Santa Claus might not be the only one with a rosy-cheeked complexion this Christmas, with red-faced council chiefs poised to put The Most Wonderful Time of the Year on hold.