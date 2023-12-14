Male pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Stonehaven

A male pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in Stonehaven.

The man attempted to cross Margaret Street, near Market Square on Monday afternoon when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

A local taxi driver and a member of the public rushed to the man’s aid before taking him to A&E by taxi. His condition is unknown.

Police appeal for witnesses

An investigation into the Stonehaven crash has now been launched.

Police have confirmed a blue taxi was involved in the incident, which took place between 3pm and 4pm.

Officers are interested in speaking with the two individuals who assisted the injured man.

PC Bruce is also calling on any witnesses to come forward and help them with their inquiries, saying: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish full circumstances of the collision, and I would ask any members of the public who may have witnessed the collision or assisted the injured party to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 0949 of December 9.