Youth group bids to save historic Stonehaven town centre building from ruin – despite worries about local ‘birthday party market’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Youth group bids to save historic Stonehaven town centre building from ruin – despite worries about local ‘birthday party market’

Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs want to transform the vacant High Street building into a "safe and secure space" for young people.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Chairwoman of Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs Dawn Black stands in front of the former Sea Cadet hall in Stonehaven.
Chairwoman of Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs Dawn Black stands in front of the former Sea Cadet hall in Stonehaven. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Plans to turn Stonehaven’s crumbling Sea Cadet hall into a hangout haven for youngsters have taken a step forward – after leaders faced being locked out amid cash fears.

Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs (KMYC) are hoping Aberdeenshire Council will lease them the High Street building for 30 years.

Leaders argued the community asset transfer was needed due to the group’s “significant” growth.

The youth club currently operates out of the Stonehaven Community Centre, but it has outgrown the space.

Youngsters enjoy playing video games together at the Stonehaven Youth Club. Image: Dawn Black

The Sea Cadet hall would give the group room to expand its offering to more young people and increase the activities it can offer.

But council officials had urged elected members to throw out the plans when they went before the Kincardine and Mearns area committee.

Why did council chiefs want to refuse the asset transfer?

Officers were worried that the club wouldn’t manage to secure long-term funding, warning the building is in need of some costly repairs.

They said money through fundraising, grants and letting the hall for events such as birthday parties was “not always guaranteed”.

Council bosses even argued that the birthday party market in Stonehaven “could be considered high risk due to its volatility and tendency to be trend driven”.

Air hockey is very popular at the Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs. Image: Dawn Black

However the biggest concern was the current state of the building.

Area manager Tim Stephen told the committee the building was “very much sold as seen”.

He added: “There is a likelihood there will be a range of issues that will manifest and will be the sole responsibility of whoever has the building.”

During the meeting, concerns were raised that the hall is a “liability” and could be too expensive for the youth club to maintain.

Transfer would give young people their own ‘safe and secure’ space

Trustee and group volunteer Denise Bannerman attended the meeting to fight the youth club’s corner.

She explained that the old Sea Cadet hall would enable young people to personalise and manage their own space while creating a feeling of ownership and community.

“This would enable the youth club to provide a safe and secure space and an offering that is universal and free,” she said.

The former Sea Cadet Hall in Stonehaven. Image: Dawn Black

Denise also told the committee that the hall would provide much-needed storage space for the club.

The group was recently donated a pool table, a sofa and a table-top football game, but unfortunately these can’t be used in the community centre.

Denise added: “The transfer would eliminate the need to compete for space.

“It can even offer space for the community to use while even providing a place for young people to study.”

She also told the chamber that the hall could become a resilience centre for residents to use during future power cuts.

Sea Cadet Hall transfer ‘worth the risk’

North Kincardine councillor Catherine Victor urged the committee to give the group the “benefit of the doubt” and approve the proposal.

“Having a youth club in Stonehaven is really important,” she stated.

“They’ve been successful up to now, I can’t see any reason why we would doubt that they won’t put everything into making this asset transfer a success.”

Fellow ward member Mel Sullivan agreed, saying the plan was “worth the risk”.

The committee’s new chairwoman Sarah Dickinson also backed the plan, saying the idea to help young people “has to be welcomed and encouraged”.

KMYC chairwoman Dawn Black is hopeful there will be a “positive result” for the transfer bid. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

As the group’s unanimous decision went against officer recommendations, the request will go before the business services committee for final determination in the new year.

Following the meeting, KMYC chairwoman Dawn Black said: “I am delighted that the committee saw the potential of the project and the facilities that we could create.

“They see the value of having such a centre for the young people of Stonehaven and the wider area.”

Dawn is hopeful they will get a “positive result” for the lease.

‘Stonehaven needs something different’: Petrol station and drive-thru coffee shop at AWPR approved

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Melissa Morrice and a picture of Provost Watt Drive.
Former nurse smashed into parked cars while driving drunk with no lights on
Martin Suttie, chairman of First Tech.
Jobs at record high for Aberdeen's First Tech Group
A picture of the fence outside Pittodrie Stadium.
Drink-driver who crashed through Pittodrie fence only had UK provisional licence
Drumoak protestors.
'Not over our school': 'Outrageous' pylon plan for Drumoak slammed by locals
2023 RGU winter graduations. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gallery: Celebrations as Robert Gordon winter graduations come to an end
The former church building is now on the market.
For sale: Former Fraserburgh church converted into seven-bedroom home
An offshore jack-up rig at sunset.
Trade body OEUK seeks action on North Sea oil and gas skills
Education Scotland said the school still had progress to make following the body's most recent inspection. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Parents told Northfield Academy has made 'insufficient progress' raising standards
Students attended a rally against the cuts.
'We will continue fighting': Staff go into Christmas fearing for jobs as Aberdeen University…
The location of the new business park in Huntly.
Planning chiefs give nod to new McDonalds and Starbucks in Huntly

Conversation