Take our poll: Which of these five north-east Christmas trees is your favourite?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Take our poll: Which of these five north-east Christmas trees is your favourite?

Check out these pictures from Stonehaven, Inverurie, Ellon, Peterhead and Aberdeen and vote for the best Christmas tree.

By Shanay Taylor
North-east Christmas Trees.
Which Christmas Tree is your favourite in the north-east? Image: Supplied.

With Christmas just around the corner, many towns across the north-east are busy getting into the holiday spirit.

After all, tis the season to have twinkling lights, strands of tinsel, and wonderful baubles hanging from pine trees.

From Aberdeen to Inverurie, and a few places in between, we have rounded up some of the north-east’s Christmas Trees.

And we want to hear which one is your favourite.

Let us know by voting in our poll below.

Which place has the best Christmas Tree in the north-east?

Aberdeen

Aberdeen's Christmas Tree.
Aberdeen’s Christmas Tree. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Aberdeen. The Granite City’s festive tree went up last month.

Coming all the way from Aberdeen’s twin town of Stavanger, the tree sits proudly at Castlegate.

What do you think of Aberdeen’s tree gifted from Norway?

Inverurie

Inverurie's Christmas Tree.
Inverurie’s Christmas Tree. Image: DC Thomson.

Festive decor has also been spread across Inverurie as the town put their Christmas Tree up in November.

It was supplied from Ardo Christmas Trees, who has given the town their largest tree this year.

What’s your thoughts on Inverurie’s tree, which stands tall in the town square?

Ellon

Ellon Christmas Tree.
Ellon Christmas Tree. Image: DC/Thomson.

Ellon is another town that has gotten right into the Christmas spirit this year as their tree has been up since before December.

Being another one from Ardo’s Christmas Trees, it was grown in Aberdeenshire and now sits beautifully in Ellon’s town square.

Are you impressed with the Christmas Tree in Ellon this year?

Peterhead

Peterhead's Christmas Tree.
Peterhead’s Christmas Tree in Drummers Corner. Image: Peterhead Football Club.
Peterhead’s second Christmas Tree at the Town House. Image: DC Thomson.

The ‘Blue Toon’ has not one, but two Christmas Trees this year – one in Drummers Corner and another at the Town House.

Both were supplied by Peterhead Football Club who were “delighted” to provide the local community with a pair of trees in return for the support shown to the club over the past year.

What do you think of Peterhead’s Christmas Trees?

Stonehaven

Stonehaven's Christmas Tree.
Stonehaven’s Christmas Tree. Image: Councillor Dawn Black.

Stonehaven’s Christmas Tree was another which went up last month as the town held its annual Christmas Light Switch on event.

Is Stonehaven your favourite Christmas Tree in the north-east?

Vote which one is your favourite in our poll here

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police car at the scene of an incident.
Male pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Stonehaven
It could be ice creams instead of ice this December weekend.
Dreaming of a bright Christmas? More chance of sun than snow in Aberdeen with…
Police officer dressed in his uniform. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Oban,
£190,000 of cocaine seized in Aberdeen as cops crack down on drugs
Outgoing vice-chairman Davie Hutchison, left, with chairman Alex Wiseman and Richard Williamson.
Fishing body hails 'unprecedented' contribution of long-standing vice-chairman
Council homes in Aberdeenshire will see their rents increased by 4.7% from the upcoming financial year. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rent for council homes in Aberdeen to rise 'due to inflation'
Aberdeen City Council "Scrooge".
'Scrooge' bosses accused of 'forcing Aberdeen school staff to work an extra day unpaid'…
Kyle Fraser next to a picture of O'Donoghue's Bar
Man's cowardly sucker-punch KO outside Aberdeen bar
£11.,500 worth of copper has been stolen from the BT site in Portlethen. Image: Shutterstock.
Shock as £11,500 of copper stolen in 'brazen' raid on Portlethen BT base
Campaigners have hailed the surprise decision to reopen Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
'They'll be dancing in the streets': Bucksburn Pool to REOPEN months after closure
Torry Police Station. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Police stations to close - including five in Aberdeen