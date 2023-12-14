Take our poll: Which of these five north-east Christmas trees is your favourite?

With Christmas just around the corner, many towns across the north-east are busy getting into the holiday spirit.

After all, tis the season to have twinkling lights, strands of tinsel, and wonderful baubles hanging from pine trees.

From Aberdeen to Inverurie, and a few places in between, we have rounded up some of the north-east’s Christmas Trees.

And we want to hear which one is your favourite.

Aberdeen

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Aberdeen. The Granite City’s festive tree went up last month.

Coming all the way from Aberdeen’s twin town of Stavanger, the tree sits proudly at Castlegate.

Inverurie

Festive decor has also been spread across Inverurie as the town put their Christmas Tree up in November.

It was supplied from Ardo Christmas Trees, who has given the town their largest tree this year.

Ellon

Ellon is another town that has gotten right into the Christmas spirit this year as their tree has been up since before December.

Being another one from Ardo’s Christmas Trees, it was grown in Aberdeenshire and now sits beautifully in Ellon’s town square.

Peterhead

The ‘Blue Toon’ has not one, but two Christmas Trees this year – one in Drummers Corner and another at the Town House.

Both were supplied by Peterhead Football Club who were “delighted” to provide the local community with a pair of trees in return for the support shown to the club over the past year.

Stonehaven

Stonehaven’s Christmas Tree was another which went up last month as the town held its annual Christmas Light Switch on event.

