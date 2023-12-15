First and Stagecoach offer free weekend travel in Aberdeen ‘thanks to bus gates’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First and Stagecoach offer free weekend travel in Aberdeen ‘thanks to bus gates’

There will be free bus travel for everyone across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire every weekend in January.

By Chris Cromar
First Bus in Aberdeen.
First Bus and Stagecoach have introduced the offer. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

First Bus and Stagecoach will offer free travel across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire every weekend in January.

Both operators said they are ‘reinvesting the savings’ from the introduction of the new bus gates in Aberdeen to benefit customers.

They claim that it is a direct impact of the improvements both of the companies have seen as a result of the controversial scheme.

The firms also say the measures are already speeding up journey times for over 600,000 people each month in the city centre.

Aberdeen bus gate.
Bus gates in Aberdeen city centre went live in August. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

As well as this, the bus operators said they are “committed to reinvesting savings” made from the new measures – which sees drivers slapped with a £60 fine for driving through them – to directly benefit customers.

First and Stagecoach are calling for further bus priority measures to be introduced by Aberdeen City Council and said this offer could be “the sign of things to come”.

They both said that the scheme is to help people reduce costs and at the same time encourage more people to use the bus and increase footfall in the city centre.

‘Encouraging more people to take the bus more often’

First Bus Scotland commercial director Graeme Macfarlan said: “We are delighted to be able to offer free travel across all First Bus routes in Aberdeen throughout January and the subsequent benefits that will bring to people travelling around the city.”

Stagecoach bus in Aberdeen.
A Stagecoach bus in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Stagecoach North Scotland managing director David Beaton added: “This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to working together as local public transport providers to ensure a bright, clean and prosperous future for Aberdeen.”

Earlier this month we revealed that Aberdeen City Council, Stagecoach and First Bus had hired PR experts to try to change opinion on the controversial bus gates.

The group, known as the North East Bus Alliance hired Santa for a promotional video as part of the campaign.

Revealed: Aberdeen drivers spared £1.3 million in bus gate fines during ‘grace period’

Conversation