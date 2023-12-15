First and Stagecoach offer free weekend travel in Aberdeen ‘thanks to bus gates’

First Bus and Stagecoach will offer free travel across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire every weekend in January.

Both operators said they are ‘reinvesting the savings’ from the introduction of the new bus gates in Aberdeen to benefit customers.

They claim that it is a direct impact of the improvements both of the companies have seen as a result of the controversial scheme.

The firms also say the measures are already speeding up journey times for over 600,000 people each month in the city centre.

As well as this, the bus operators said they are “committed to reinvesting savings” made from the new measures – which sees drivers slapped with a £60 fine for driving through them – to directly benefit customers.

First and Stagecoach are calling for further bus priority measures to be introduced by Aberdeen City Council and said this offer could be “the sign of things to come”.

They both said that the scheme is to help people reduce costs and at the same time encourage more people to use the bus and increase footfall in the city centre.

‘Encouraging more people to take the bus more often’

First Bus Scotland commercial director Graeme Macfarlan said: “We are delighted to be able to offer free travel across all First Bus routes in Aberdeen throughout January and the subsequent benefits that will bring to people travelling around the city.”

Stagecoach North Scotland managing director David Beaton added: “This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to working together as local public transport providers to ensure a bright, clean and prosperous future for Aberdeen.”

Earlier this month we revealed that Aberdeen City Council, Stagecoach and First Bus had hired PR experts to try to change opinion on the controversial bus gates.

The group, known as the North East Bus Alliance hired Santa for a promotional video as part of the campaign.