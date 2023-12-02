PR experts hired to explain how Aberdeen city centre bus gates work – and promote benefits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

PR experts hired to explain how Aberdeen city centre bus gates work – and promote benefits

As the fines pile up, motorists have been left furious and confused in Aberdeen city centre since the bus gates were installed this summer.

The Aberdeen city centre bus gates were introduced using experimental rules that allow little prior consultation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen city centre bus gates were introduced using experimental rules that allow little prior consultation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Specialist PR consultants have been drafted in to end public fury over the Aberdeen city centre bus gates.

The North East Bus Alliance, which includes Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils, has brought in private firm Big Partnership to better explain the positives of the controversial new roads layout.

Aberdeen’s bus priority route has already been linked with reduced congestion in the city centre, as well as more people using buses – which are now running on time more often.

But their introduction by the city authority, using “experimental” traffic regulations which required little prior public consultation, has drawn ire.

The roughshod approach also brought in the ban on right-turns onto Rosemount Viaduct from Union Terrace. Another measure many appeared unaware of.

Can campaign turn around public feeling?

Now the alliance, which also lists Stagecoach Bluebird, First Aberdeen and Bain’s Coaches among its members, has enlisted Big Partnership – a public relations and crisis management company – to help people avoid the new bus gates.

And, they hope, ultimately come to embrace them.

A map showing the bus priority route changes in Aberdeen city centre - including bus gates and the right-turn ban on Union Terrace into Rosemount Viaduct. Image: North East Bus Alliance/Big Partnership
A map showing the bus priority route changes in Aberdeen city centre, including the new bus gates. Image: North East Bus Alliance/Big Partnership

An introductory amnesty on fines recently ended meaning motorists traversing Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street are now at risk of costly mistakes as they get used to the new set up.

During the grace period, the council spared people more than £1.3m in fines.

And we counted penalties totaling £2,300 in a single hour on Guild Street just after the dry-run ended.

Big Partnership’s campaign is aimed at helping drivers to escape the cameras’ glare.

The agency was commissioned by First, according to Nestrans.

Sources at Aberdeen City Council – which has its own communications team – say no public cash will be used to pay for the experts’ input.

How will they turn the tide?

Chairman of the North East Bus Alliance Robert Andrew hopes the campaign will make information about the Aberdeen city centre bus gates easier to understand.

The former Stagecoach director adds: “The success of the bus gates depends on everyone understanding how they work and making small changes to the ways they get about town.”

And this new campaign promises easy to understand communication about the new bus priority measures – the bus gates – in one place.

Watch their video launching the Aberdeen city centre bus gates campaign:

Long-term, the diversion away from Union Street is hoped to pave the way for longer-term change in Aberdeen city centre.

That could include the tram-like Aberdeen Rapid Transit buses, as the city looks to cut emissions and improve air quality.

But the roll-out has been branded the beginning of a “war on motorists” in the Granite City.

In numbers: Aberdeen city centre bus gates

The bus priority measures are already reported to be reducing pollution and congestion.

And the bus alliance claims journey times have reduced by as much as a quarter for First and Stagecoach’s combined 600,000 monthly passengers.

First Aberdeen boss Duncan Cameron says now 95% of all his buses are now running to time – and puts that all down to the bus gates.

Already he claims there’s been a 10% rise in passenger numbers since the bus gates went live, while First Aberdeen has been offering 50% ticket prices to tempt people to “see the benefit” of the new layout.

And Mr Cameron promises savings brought about by the bus gates will be reinvested in First services to help boost footfall in the city centre and get more people on the bus.

‘Quicker and more predictable’ Aberdeen bus services

Stagecoach Bluebird, whose buses depart from the Union Square station right in the middle of the priority zone, have also attributed more of services running on time to the bus gates.

Again, the likes of the 727 route to the airport, among others, now run on time more than 95% of the time.

The simple, express service, information on the Aberdeen city centre bus gates can be found at www.getabout.org.uk.

MORE:

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Timi Adegunwa, of Black & Scot, is presented with the diversity programme 2023 prize by Ian Gibson, of award category sponsor Hampden & Co.
Top cyber diversity award for Oldmeldrum-based Black & Scot
Image shows a 3D design of the canopy features, planned as part of the Aberdeen beach masterplan.
Police warn youths could 'climb canopies' and turn revamped Aberdeen beach into hooligan hotspot
OEUK Awards 2023 winners.
OEUK celebrates those 'driving innovation' with its 2023 awards
Outside of Skene Medical Group building.
Patients at Westhill GP practice refuse to be seen by doctors because of their…
2
Centre manager outside the new market.
New makers market gives Trinity Centre a boost before Christmas
Rev Scott Rennie said his uncle Arthur had to wait almost a whole day for an ambulance to take him from Dyce to Aberdeen Infirmary Hospital.
Aberdeen pensioner, 86, waits more than 15 hours for ambulance as nephew slams 'outrageous'…
Scotrail sunday timetable
Man, 65, in court after £60,000 of cannabis seized at Aberdeen train station
This weekend will be cold and frosty according to the Met Office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Brrr-ace yourselves! Temperatures set to plummet to -10C this weekend
Alan Burrows wearing a black suit and red tie during a press conference.
Aberdeen FC chief exec speaks candidly about family's miscarriage heartbreak
The facade of the new TAG Heauer on Union Street.
Boost for Union Street as Jamieson & Carry opens new Tag Heuer boutique

Conversation