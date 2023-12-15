Meet the Aberdeenshire 12-year-old whose love for animals won her national photography awards

A 12-year-old girl from Aberdeenshire has won two prizes at the 22nd Edition of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards in London.

Eilidh Shannon, from Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie, achieved third and second place in the pet portrait and mobile phone categories.

The S1 pupil at Meldrum Academy submitted a portrait picture of Maisie, her 8-year-old dog, surrounded by musical instruments.

“Maisie always howls when we play instruments at home, so I thought I could capture that,” said Eilidh, who plays the saxophone.

She was also commended for her photo of Squeaker, her grandad’s cat.

The young photographer said: “I just saw the cat and she looked really nice, so I just got my mum’s phone and took a picture.”

The 12-year-old, who also made it to the final in last year’s awards, told the P&J she was “very excited” when she received the awards, which were handed to her by naturalist and photographer Chris Packham.

Eilidh explained that she became interested in photography thanks to her mom Catherine.

But Catherine, 48, a research scientist at Aberdeen University, said the student has surpassed the master.

“I enjoy photography but I’m nowhere near the skills she has, so I go and carry the cameras.

“I am very proud of her; she definitely has a good eye for photography, and she seems to really enjoy it.”

Eilidh said that she doesn’t know what she’ll do in the future, but the 12-year-old is sure she will “keel doing the photography.”

She confirmed she will also be entering the RSCPA Awards next year.

“I will be in a higher category, for people from 12 to 15, so I may not get a prize, but I’m still hoping for the best,” she said.

A passion for animals

Eilidh told the P&J she only takes pictures of animals.

“Photos of animals are just really nice. It is also really fun because they allow you to take many pictures from different settings and angles.”

The young and talented naturalist photographer said she loves animals and has many of them to practice her photography at home.

“We have two dogs, one cat, two geckos, guinea pigs and quite a few fish,” she said.