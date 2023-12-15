Meet the Aberdeenshire 12-year-old whose love for animals won her national photography awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Aberdeenshire 12-year-old whose love for animals won her national photography awards

Eilidh Shannon, from Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie, won prizes in the pet portrait and mobile phone categories.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Eilidh Shannon, 12, from Meikle Wartle, got two awards at the RSPCA Young Photographer Competition.
Eilidh Shannon, 12, from Meikle Wartle, got two awards at the RSPCA Young Photographer Competition. Supplied by Catherine Hambly

A 12-year-old girl from Aberdeenshire has won two prizes at the 22nd Edition of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards in London.

Eilidh Shannon, from Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie, achieved third and second place in the pet portrait and mobile phone categories.

The S1 pupil at Meldrum Academy submitted a portrait picture of Maisie, her 8-year-old dog, surrounded by musical instruments.

“Maisie always howls when we play instruments at home, so I thought I could capture that,” said Eilidh, who plays the saxophone.

Eilidh was runner-up in the pet portrait category with a picture of her dog Maisie. Image: Eilidh Shannon

She was also commended for her photo of Squeaker, her grandad’s cat.

The young photographer said: “I just saw the cat and she looked really nice, so I just got my mum’s phone and took a picture.”

Eilidh obtained a third place with this beautiful picture of her grandad’s cat. Image: Eilidh Shannon

The 12-year-old, who also made it to the final in last year’s awards, told the P&J she was “very excited” when she received the awards, which were handed to her by naturalist and photographer Chris Packham.

Naturalist and photographer Chris Packham gave Eilidh the awards. Supplied by Catherine Hambly

A young talent: Aberdeenshire girl wins two awards at RSPCA Young Photographer competition

Eilidh explained that she became interested in photography thanks to her mom Catherine.

But Catherine, 48, a research scientist at Aberdeen University, said the student has surpassed the master.

“I enjoy photography but I’m nowhere near the skills she has, so I go and carry the cameras.

“I am very proud of her; she definitely has a good eye for photography, and she seems to really enjoy it.”

Eilidh said she “really enjoyed” her trip to London for the RSPCA Awards. Supplied by Catherine Hambly

Eilidh said that she doesn’t know what she’ll do in the future, but the 12-year-old is sure she will “keel doing the photography.”

She confirmed she will also be entering the RSCPA Awards next year.

“I will be in a higher category, for people from 12 to 15, so I may not get a prize, but I’m still hoping for the best,” she said.

A passion for animals

Eilidh told the P&J she only takes pictures of animals.

“Photos of animals are just really nice. It is also really fun because they allow you to take many pictures from different settings and angles.”

The young and talented naturalist photographer said she loves animals and has many of them to practice her photography at home.

“We have two dogs, one cat, two geckos, guinea pigs and quite a few fish,” she said.

