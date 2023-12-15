Scots’ fishers have continued access to Norwegian waters in 2024 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scots’ fishers have continued access to Norwegian waters in 2024 

UK-Norway agreement follows other deals expected to deliver £393 million for Scottish fleet next year.

By Keith Findlay
Fishing vessels tied up in port at Peterhead.
Fishing vessels tied up in port at Peterhead. Image: Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Fishing talks between the UK and Norway have secured continued access to Norwegian waters for the Scottish fleet.

UK fishing vessels will benefit from access to 30,000 tonnes of white-fish stocks such as cod, haddock and hake in the Norwegian North Sea, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs announced today.

The two countries have also agreed mutual access to fish up to 20,000 tonnes of herring in their respective waters.

Quota transfers signed off

Meanwhile, quota transfer arrangements for key Arctic and UK stocks, including monkfish, have been signed off.

Scotland Office Minister John Lamont said: “It’s great news that Scottish trawlers will benefit from continued access to Norwegian North Sea waters to fish for stocks such as cod, haddock and hake.

“The announcement comes just days after the UK Government successfully negotiated access to 420,000 tonnes of fishing opportunities for the UK fishing industry, worth up to £700 million, after reaching agreements with the EU and Norway.

Close up of fish being held by a hand
Scots fishers have access to more cod next year. Image: Maurice McDonald/PA

Mr Lamont added: “Alongside the latest funding round opening from our £100m UK Seafood Fund, we are delivering on our commitment to provide our fishing industry with a bright, sustainable future.”

Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer said: “Leaving the EU has presented us with the chance to seize the post Brexit freedoms that are on offer, negotiating deals and implementing broader fisheries measures that will support our fishing industry towards a more profitable and sustainable future.

Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh harbour.
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh harbour. Image: Seafsh

“Arrangements with Norway announced today will provide certainty and continuity, allowing fishermen to access important North Sea stocks such as cod, haddock and hake.”

The access deal follows recent bilateral talks between the UK and EU, and trilateral negotiations between the UK, EU and Norway. These were said to have secured access to 420,000t of “fishing opportunities”, estimated to be worth up to £700m, for the UK fleet.

Fishing deals said to have netted £393 million for Scots’ fleet

Announced last Friday, these deals delivered substantial quota increases to Scotland for North Sea cod, haddock, whiting, saithe, plaice and herring, as well as west of Scotland cod. The extra catches are expected to be worth £393m to Scottish fishers during 2024.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation “broadly welcomed” the deals.

Another £4m released from £100m funding pot

Meanwhile, the latest awards from the government’s £100m UK Seafood Fund were announced earlier this week. A total of £4m was released to support projects in the catching sector that make improvements to boats, at ports and in health and safety.

Mr Lamont said: “I urge eligible applicants to come forward and bid for a share of the £4m now up for grabs to modernise our commercial fishing fleet. We want to guarantee our fishing industry has a bright, sustainable future.”

