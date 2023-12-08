Fishing deals said to have netted £393 million for Scots’ fleet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fishing deals said to have netted £393 million for Scots’ fleet

Quota increases for all six stocks managed jointly by the UK, European Union and Norway

By Keith Findlay
Fishing vessel tied up in Peterhead
Fishing vessel tied up in Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

New fishing deals agreed between the UK, European Union and Norway are expected to be worth £393 million to the Scottish fleet in 2024.

A trilateral agreement between the UK, European Union and Norway covers the total allowable catch (TAC) limits and management measures for jointly managed stocks in the Nort Sea.

It has delivered quota increases for all six stocks – cod, haddock, whiting, plaice, saithe and herring.

These are said to be worth an estimated £199m for Scots’ fishers, an increase of £68m compared to 2023 quotas.

I am particularly pleased that agreement has been reached to set quotas for North Sea and west of Scotland cod at levels reflective of the latest science.”

Mairi Gougeon MSP

The government said this deal reflected positive advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea, an influential group of marine scientists.

The TACs were also set at levels consistent with the “maximum sustainable yield (MSY)” approach, it added

MSY is  the largest catch that can be taken from a stock over an indefinite period without harming it.

North Sea cod
Fishers can catch more North Sea cod next year Image: Maurice McDonald/PA

Meanwhile, UK-EU bilateral negotiations to set TACs for more than 70 stocks, including the North Sea and west of Scotland, have also concluded.

These are said to be worth an estimated £194 million for Scotland.

Among the stocks covered by this agreement are North Sea and west of Scotland prawns, hake, monkfish and ling, as well as Rockall haddock and cod, and west of Scotland whiting and cod.

‘Positive outcomes’

Rural Affairs Cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “These agreements include a number of positive outcomes for Scotland, providing key opportunities to vessels and coastal communities, and building on the successes of last year’s negotiations.

“I am particularly pleased that agreement has been reached to set quotas for North Sea and west of Scotland cod at levels reflective of the latest science.

“This is the first step in transforming the way in which we manage this iconic stock, and I look forward to the continuation of that important work in 2024.”

Mairi Gougeon MSP.
Mairi Gougeon MSP. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Ms Gougeon added: “Scotland’s approaches to the negotiations were informed by the best available evidence, taking into account scientific advice, socioeconomic factors, and the dynamics of fisheries.

“As always, close engagement with stakeholders across all sectors has been key to the success of these negotiations.”

Separate bilateral talks with Norway and Faroe over exchanges of access and quota opportunities are “ongoing”, the government said.

Quota increases agreed for Scottish fishers in 2024:

  • North Sea cod 15%
  • West of Scotland cod 15.04%
  • North Sea haddock 73.66%
  • North Sea whiting 123.65%
  • North Sea saithe 25.30%
  • North Sea plaice 2.63%
  • North Sea herring 28.69%

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) “broadly welcomed” the deals.

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “We have had our differences with the Scottish Government this year in relation to the now abandoned HPMA (highly protected marine areas) policy.

“But we have to pay credit to the excellent work of… Mairi Gougeon and her team at the Marine Directorate who, along with colleagues in the UK Government, have secured a good deal for our fishermen for 2024.”

Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald. Image: Holyrood PR

Ms Macdonald added: “These outcomes also show how wrong those organisations are who try to discredit Scotland’s fishing industry as they catastrophise about the state of our stocks.

“The quotas announced today reflect the science, which shows the majority of our key commercial fish stocks are in good health.”

