Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trains from Aberdeen to Inverness cancelled

The cancellations come after a weather warning was issued for the whole of Scotland for "strong winds" on Thursday.

By Graham Fleming
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Services are cancelled between Aberdeen and Inverness tomorrow. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

All trains between Aberdeen and Inverness tomorrow have been cancelled.

The disruption comes after a warning was issued by the Met Office for the whole of Scotland, warning of “strong winds” and potential travel disruption.

With winds set to reach highs of 80mph due to Storm Pia, ScotRail has curtailed a number of services.

Rail customers are currently not able to purchase tickets from Aberdeen to Inverness on the ScotRail website.

A ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
There is expected to be disruption across various rail lines across the country tomorrow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Network Rail has said some rail lines will need to be inspected before passenger services can begin to run tomorrow including the West Highland line (including the Oban and Mallaig branches), the Kyle of Lochalsh line and the Far North line.

Checks will also be carried out on the Inverness-Inverurie line.

Speed restrictions will also be in place across various railways across the Highland mainline and the west of Scotland.

Passengers are advised to expect delays for trains that are still running, and to check journeys before setting off.

Festive travellers should prepare to be affected

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “Services on some routes will be significantly impacted by Storm Pia, and in addition to some cancellations on the routes most impacted, customers can expect short notice changes to their journeys.

“We will be working closely with our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland to ensure we are able to keep people moving as much as possible.

“Customers should also expect that their journeys will take longer than usual.

“We realise that many people will be travelling to see family and friends as Christmas approaches.

“We would urge people to check their journey before they travel, on the ScotRail app, website, or social media channels.”

