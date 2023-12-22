More than a fifth of Aberdeen children are living in poverty, charity says

An Aberdeen charity has increased its support this winter as more than a fifth of children in the city are living in poverty.

Befriend a Child says it has witnessed first-hand how the cost-of-living crisis has created financial and emotional struggles for a number of families they support.

The charity, which supports young people across the north-east through mentoring, has launched a new programme in response.

The Family Support project has already provided one-to-one advice to 30 families living in poverty and delivered more than 500 care packages to 52 families identified by the Befriend a Child team.

Louise Coleman, a family support coordinator who leads the service, says many families are at “crisis level” with more than a fifth of children living in poverty, according to Aberdeen City Council’s Poverty Demographic Report 2023.

She said: “Families can feel overwhelmed by their circumstances, and it helps to have someone to help them work through their challenges one at a time.

“The Family Support service builds on the befriending support offered to the child by offering wrap around support to allow families to navigate these incredibly challenging times.”

Children living in poverty in Aberdeen

Befriend a Child hopes its care packages, which include clothing, food vouchers and toiletries, will prevent families having to put themselves into further debt during the winter season.

Susie, a single mum of three, said the support project has “transformed” her life.

She said: “I feel completely supported for the first time in years. Louise has reminded me that I’m a person as well as a carer and parent.

“She has navigated and signposted other services by making referrals and suggestions. The pressure I was feeling has been lifted – I am truly grateful.”

The Family Support project, funded by ACVO’s Communities Health and Wellbeing Fund and CNOOC, also enables families to access local food banks and financial help.

Sarah Misra, chief executive at Befriend a Child said: “We recognised that more and more families were experiencing financial hardship and this was impacting their mental health, with many families not knowing where to turn to for support.”

Charity support this winter season

Louise, who acts as a crutch for families until they can access vital services, added: “Support to families comes in many forms just like the families we support, what impacts one family may not the next.

“By offering families a non-judgemental listening ear we hope to provide them with an opportunity to be heard and guided towards support and services that can enable them to have their needs met.”

Fellow Aberdeen-based charity AberNecessities are also working to ensure no children goes without a Christmas gift.

They shared a post online to say they have now completed their 2023 deliveries thanks to the generosity of the community.

One mum wrote: “This year has been phenomenally awful for us and now I don’t have to worry that my little girl will go without for Christmas.

“Thank you all so much.”