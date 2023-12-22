More than a fifth of Aberdeen children are living in poverty, charity says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than a fifth of Aberdeen children are living in poverty, charity says

Charities in the North East have been increasing support, including Befriend a Child which has provided more than 500 care packages through a new project.

By Ellie Milne
Stock image of children's hands
A council report revealed more than a fifth of children in Aberdeen are living in poverty. Image: Stock.

An Aberdeen charity has increased its support this winter as more than a fifth of children in the city are living in poverty.

Befriend a Child says it has witnessed first-hand how the cost-of-living crisis has created financial and emotional struggles for a number of families they support.

The charity, which supports young people across the north-east through mentoring, has launched a new programme in response.

The Family Support project has already provided one-to-one advice to 30 families living in poverty and delivered more than 500 care packages to 52 families identified by the Befriend a Child team.

Louise Coleman, a family support coordinator who leads the service, says many families are at “crisis level” with more than a fifth of children living in poverty, according to Aberdeen City Council’s Poverty Demographic Report 2023.

She said: “Families can feel overwhelmed by their circumstances, and it helps to have someone to help them work through their challenges one at a time.

Louise Coleman offering advice
Louise Coleman is leading the charity’s new project and provides one-on-one support to families. Image: Befriend a Child.

“The Family Support service builds on the befriending support offered to the child by offering wrap around support to allow families to navigate these incredibly challenging times.”

Children living in poverty in Aberdeen

Befriend a Child hopes its care packages, which include clothing, food vouchers and toiletries, will prevent families having to put themselves into further debt during the winter season.

Susie, a single mum of three, said the support project has “transformed” her life.

She said: “I feel completely supported for the first time in years. Louise has reminded me that I’m a person as well as a carer and parent.

“She has navigated and signposted other services by making referrals and suggestions. The pressure I was feeling has been lifted – I am truly grateful.”

The Family Support project, funded by ACVO’s Communities Health and Wellbeing Fund and CNOOC, also enables families to access local food banks and financial help.

Sarah Misra, chief executive at Befriend a Child said: “We recognised that more and more families were experiencing financial hardship and this was impacting their mental health, with many families not knowing where to turn to for support.”

Charity support this winter season

Louise, who acts as a crutch for families until they can access vital services, added: “Support to families comes in many forms just like the families we support, what impacts one family may not the next.

“By offering families a non-judgemental listening ear we hope to provide them with an opportunity to be heard and guided towards support and services that can enable them to have their needs met.”

Danielle Flecher-Horn with Christmas gifts from AberNececcesities
Danielle Flecher-Horn and the Abernecessities have been delivering Christmas gifts to families in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Fellow Aberdeen-based charity AberNecessities are also working to ensure no children goes without a Christmas gift.

They shared a post online to say they have now completed their 2023 deliveries thanks to the generosity of the community.

One mum wrote: “This year has been phenomenally awful for us and now I don’t have to worry that my little girl will go without for Christmas.

“Thank you all so much.”

