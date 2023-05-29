‘I felt I was letting him down’: Aberdeen mum opens up about food poverty woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I felt I was letting him down’: Aberdeen mum opens up about food poverty woes

Laila found herself trapped in food poverty after the price of formula milk for her child soared. We find out just what life is like when you're trying to provide for your children on a low income amid seemingly endless price rises.

By Calum Petrie
Laila found the struggle to provide for two-year-old Declan 'heartbreaking'. Image: AberNecessities
Laila found the struggle to provide for two-year-old Declan 'heartbreaking'. Image: AberNecessities

An Aberdeen mum has opened up about her struggle to make ends meet amid rising food prices.

She spoke to the P&J as new research by Robert Gordon University (RGU) showed food poverty among young mothers in the north-east is getting worse.

Laila Kesson, 19, said her struggles began when the cost of her two-year-old son Declan’s formula milk went up by £3.

‘Your job as a mum is to provide for your children’

“It started rather suddenly when that went up and I had to look for an alternative,” she said.

“I felt a huge amount of pressure and worry. Trying to make sure my son had a healthy diet and give him what he needed and also wanted – it was just impossible.

“I felt like I was letting him down and it was heartbreaking. It was just a really hard time.

“Your job as a mum is to provide for your children and when you can’t, it is a lot to process and has a huge impact on your mental health.”

‘I cut back on everything to put food on the table’

To try and ease her and Declan’s situation, Laila tried to find work. But as a single parent, this proved hard with a young son to look after at the same time.

The soaring cost of formula milk pushed Laila into food poverty. Image: Shutterstock

“I cut back on everything I could, and on all social activities for Declan, to make sure I could put food on the table,” she said.

Laila finally managed to turn things around when she began working for AberNecessities, a baby bank that provides for disadvantaged families in the north-east.

Her work there as an operations assistant means she is now able to provide for herself and Declan.

But through her work with the charity, Laila has seen first-hand how food poverty among young mums in the area is getting worse, not better.

Mum Laila keeps an eye on son Declan, two. Image: AberNecessities

“The cost of everything is going up,” said Laila.

“Every shop you go into, prices are up by so much, and it can be hard to keep up with, which means less food in the fridge.

“Money simply doesn’t go as far as it used to or as far as you need it to.

“I feel like everyone is in a difficult situation and everyone is struggling to some degree.

“I know from working at AberNecessities we have seen a huge spike in applications and the cost-of-living crisis is a major reason for that.”

The stigma of food poverty

She feels there is still a stigma attached to food poverty, but that anyone who finds themselves in a difficult situation should know that there is help out there.

“It is massive thing because you can feel judged for purchasing the cheaper products.

“But the more people talk about it, the more support you can find.

“Services like AberNecessities are a lifeline to families and provide support with absolutely no judgement.

“I was referred by my family nurse and then developed a relationship with the team.

“I have been on both sides of it – I have received the help and now I get to help provide support to other families who are struggling.

“It’s an amazing thing to be a part of and I am so proud to be involved.”

City baby bank AberNecessities has seen a ‘huge spike’ in low-income mums seeking help to make ends meet. Image: AberNecessities

RGU research reveals worrying trend

Research led by RGU revealed that food poverty among young mums in the north-east has increased since the pandemic.

Working with health professionals and a food pantry network in the region, the research team carried out two interview studies to explore the experiences of parents of babies and toddlers from low-income households.

It highlighted ‘worrying levels of poverty-driven food insecurity’.

Research leader, Professor Flora Douglas, said that over a fifth (21.8%) of children living in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are living in poverty.

Many parents on low incomes felt ‘shame and embarrassment’ about seeking help.

‘Society is not paying enough attention to how bad the situation really is’

Laila, right, with Declan and AberNecessities founder Danielle Flecher-Horn. Image: AberNecessities

“The situation has got far worse since the Covid pandemic and there needs to be a real urgency to tackle the problems,” she added.

“We found that parents are using careful budgeting to make ends meet and going without food and other personal expenditures as a way of coping.

“Many are relying on charity or extended family for help with feeding and have insufficient income to cover the costs of living, council tax and other debt associated with overpayment of benefits.

“Unfortunately, it has become ‘normalized’ for mothers on low incomes to go without food and to sacrifice basics in life to support their children.

“Food insecurity is hiding in plain sight and society is not paying enough attention to how bad the situation really is and how policies are tackling the problem.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]