Will your bin be emptied? Aberdeenshire collections axed days after Christmas due to Storm Gerrit

Just days after Christmas where households have piled up numerous bags of rubbish, Aberdeenshire council have axed bin collections due to Storm Gerrit.

The storm has wreaked havoc on the Highland, Moray and Aberdeenshire, the latter of which has been forced to curtail its bin collections on December 27.

This would have been the first following Christmas Day in which household waste is usually high.

Bins can quickly fill up with discarded paper, cardboard, food waste and junk.

However, Aberdeenshire Council announced a halt to bin collections across the region with some residents now having to wait until the next collection date.

These are the areas affected:

Alford and Bridge of Alford

Blackburn

Dunecht

Ellon

Fisherford

Huntly

Insch

Inverurie

Kemnay

Kintore area

Kirkton of Skene

Largie

Leshangie

Lyne of Skene area

Newmachar rural

Newton

Sauchen

Strathdon area

Westhill

In certain areas of Banchory, Strathdon, Westhill and Ballater, the council will return later in the week to collect household waste.

The 15 household recycling centres across Aberdeenshire were also forced to close on Wednesday due to adverse weather.

However, it is expected that the recycling centre will reopen after the weather improves on December 28.

Storm Gerrit has caused widespread travel and service disruption including on roads, rail and airport.