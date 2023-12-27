Will your bin be emptied? Aberdeenshire collections axed days after Christmas due to Storm Gerrit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Will your bin be emptied? Aberdeenshire collections axed days after Christmas due to Storm Gerrit

Some residents will have to wait until the next collection date.

By Ross Hempseed
Bins will likely remain uncollected until the next collection date for many in Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Just days after Christmas where households have piled up numerous bags of rubbish, Aberdeenshire council have axed bin collections due to Storm Gerrit.

The storm has wreaked havoc on the Highland, Moray and Aberdeenshire, the latter of which has been forced to curtail its bin collections on December 27.

This would have been the first following Christmas Day in which household waste is usually high.

Household rubbish is likely to pile up due to uncollected bins. Image: Shutterstock.

Bins can quickly fill up with discarded paper, cardboard, food waste and junk.

However, Aberdeenshire Council announced a halt to bin collections across the region with some residents now having to wait until the next collection date.

These are the areas affected:

  • Alford and Bridge of Alford
  • Blackburn
  • Dunecht
  • Ellon
  • Fisherford
  • Huntly
  • Insch
  • Inverurie
  • Kemnay
  • Kintore area
  • Kirkton of Skene
  • Largie
  • Leshangie
  • Lyne of Skene area
  • Newmachar rural
  • Newton
  • Sauchen
  • Strathdon area
  • Westhill

In certain areas of Banchory, Strathdon, Westhill and Ballater, the council will return later in the week to collect household waste.

The 15 household recycling centres across Aberdeenshire were also forced to close on Wednesday due to adverse weather.

However, it is expected that the recycling centre will reopen after the weather improves on December 28.

Storm Gerrit has caused widespread travel and service disruption including on roads, rail and airport.

All trains cancelled, several roads closed and drivers stuck for hours in snow on A9 as Storm Gerrit blasts north and north-east

Conversation