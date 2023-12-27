Ellen Glennie: There is something for everyone in SAYFC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Ellen Glennie: There is something for everyone in SAYFC

This month's Q&A session features Vale of Alford JAC chairperson Ellen Glennie.

By Katrina Macarthur
Ellen Glennie has grown up on the family farm near Alford. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ellen Glennie has grown up on the family farm near Alford. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Every month, we feature a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC). In December, we heard from Vale of Alford JAC chairperson Ellen Glennie. 

What’s your background? I have grown up on the family farm on the outskirts of Alford with my parents and two sisters. The farm is a mix of arable, breeding sheep, and beef cattle.

What do you do for an occupation? After graduating from Robert Gordon University with a first-class honours degree in Quantity Surveying and Commercial Management in 2022, I am now working as a Quantity Surveyor at Stewart Milne
Homes. I was recently a finalist in the North Scotland Trade Awards.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers?
Yes, at club level I am currently in my second year as chairperson of Vale of Alford, after previously being club treasurer for 3 years and press & minutes for 3 years prior to that. At district level, I have been secretary and at national level I currently sit as a committee member for both the Finance and International committees.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?
So far in my time with Young Farmers my most memorable moment would have to be visiting the Taj Mahal on the SAYFC trip to India in July 2023. India is somewhere I had never dreamed of visiting as I typically don’t like the Indian cuisine however it was one of the best experiences of my life and a great group of people to travel with.

Favourite time of the year in the agricultural calendar? An unusual answer for most farmers due to the challenging weather conditions but there’s nothing I love more than the winter months when the sheds are full of Salers cattle and the winter feeding &
bedding routine is in full swing. At this time of year I also overwinter a few calves for the ANM Young Farmers Overwintering competition in March, I thoroughly enjoy the process of working with my calves to have them halter trained for the show ring.

Ellen is Vale of Alford JAC’s chairperson for a second year in succession and has been secretary at district level.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

If you could change something in the world, what would it be? The cost of bottled water. In India I could buy a 1 litre bottle of water for the equivalent of 20p, but
in Scotland charges can be as much as £2.50 for a 500ml bottle!

How has Young Farmers impacted your life? Over the past 9 years, Young Farmers has kept me very busy both socially and competitively. It has been great to travel up and down the country to both north and national events and meet with
likeminded people. Through opportunities such as being the club chairperson and stockjudging reason training, my public speaking skills have improved significantly. I’ve learnt various crafts and skills and put these to good use in the many handicraft competitions that we enter as a club and individually.

What are your life ambitions? I would like to travel and see more of the world, to learn about different cultures and cuisines. After visiting my first of the seven Wonders of the World in India I would like to visit them all. I also aspire to progress in my career as a Quantity Surveyor and become a Chartered Quantity Surveyor.

Why would you encourage someone to join SAYFC? Whether someone comes from a farming background or not I would encourage them to join SAYFC as there really is something for everyone within the organisation. From learning new skills to making memories and friends for life, from my experiences the more effort you make the more you will benefit and develop.

More from Farming

Head of the Moredun Research Institute (MRI), Dr Tom McNeilly.
Improved animal health will help Scotland reach net-zero goal says Moredun Research Institute boss
Former Orkney councillor Cyril Annal (image: Used with permission of Annal family)
Councillor and historian: Tributes paid to Orkney's Cyril Annal
Sale leader at 12,000gns was this ewe lamb from John Gibb's Cairnton flock at Fraserburgh.
Aberdeenshire breeders dominate Dark Diamonds sale
Woodhead Brothers’ trading manager Scott Bradley at the COP28 dinner in Dubai.
North-east meat processor supplies lamb to Dubai
Coolcran Heidis Noreen sold for 26,000gns to Reece Simmers, Backmuir, Keith. Picture by MacGregor Photography.
Keith breeders buy top price lots at Nxtgen Simmental sale
Wilson Peters' overall champion sold for £4,800 to Kitson Butchers. Pictures by Ron Stephen.
Aberdeen Christmas Classic: Perthshire showman wins top awards
The Young Farmers' prime lambs from the Moir brothers sold for the top price per head of £350.
Aberdeen Christmas Classic: Moirs lead the way in prime lambs
Brewdog from the Robertson family stood overall champion in the competition.
Brewdog is overall champion for the Robertsons at Rising Stars
The Stuart family from Birness sold this ewe lamb for 5,000gns.
Aberdeen Christmas Classic: Strong trade for pedigree sheep
Last year's overall champion from Gordie Begg, sold for £3,000 to Mackay’s Hotel, Wick.
Final call for Caithness Christmas show and sale entries