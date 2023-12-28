Storm Gerrit: No Aberdeen or Inverness trains as flooding, landslips and fallen trees close roads

Storm Gerrit has wreaked havoc across Scotland with A9, A82 and A96 roads in the north and north-east among those still closed this morning.

Yesterday trains were cancelled, roads were blocked and Highland Council declared a “major incident” on the A9 as people were stranded for up to ten hours.

The train network remains at a standstill in places.

Routes currently closed are:

• Aberdeen – Glasgow / Edinburgh

• Aberdeen – Inverness

• Inverness – Wick / Kyle of Lochalsh

• Glasgow – Oban / Fort William / Mallaig

Tickets dated for Wednesday December 27, will be accepted for travel today and tomorrow.

The road network remains impacted:

A96 at Huntly remains closed due to flooding

A9 in the far north at Scrabster has reopened

A82 between Invergary and Fort Augustus remains closed due to fallen trees

A93 Snow gates are closed at the Spittal of Glenshee

Power cuts are continuing to impact thousands of homes in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and parts of Lochaber and Oban.

Some homes will be without power until Friday, SSEN has said.

As the cleanup begins, here is the ongoing disruption where you are:

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The A96 at Huntly is closed in both directions this morning due to flooding.

An update by Traffic Scotland this morning at 6.42am advised drivers that they should follow a lengthy diversion.

It advises drivers travelling north to exit the A96 at the junction of the A97 and travel to Banff. They should then join the A95 and follow the road until it rejoins the A96 at Keith.

For those driving south, they should exit the A96 at Keith with the junction of the A95 to Banff. Join A97 and follow until it rejoins the A96 at Huntly.

The A948 at New Deer towards Auchnagatt there is an abandoned car.

On the A93 snow gates are closed at the Spittal of Glenshee.

B9030 Stuartfield to the Old Deer is possible but be aware of several abandoned cars.

B9033 St Combs to A90 – currently closed due to a fallen tress but hoping to open soon.

B933 Inverurie to Whiterashes – currently closed due to flood water.

C1388 Road into Pennan closed due to a landslide,

C100/S Rothiemay to Kinnoir is impassible due to flood water.

Train services between Inverness and Aberdeen have been cancelled for the day, due to severe weather.

Services between Aberdeen and Inverness and Aberdeen and Edinburgh/ Glasgow are cancelled for the day.

There are power cuts in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – including Gardenstown, Cruden Bay, Strichen and St Combs.

SSEN said engineers were on site in Stonehaven, and Aberdeen.

SSEN is providing vans serving hot food at the following Aberdeenshire locations.

Finzean Hall, Banchory, AB31 6LY.

Hatton of Fintray, Aberdeenshire, AB21 0YG.

The Square, Tarland, AB34 4YL.

Bellabeg, Strathdon (opposite the local shop) AB36 8UL.

The Public Hall, High Street, Sandhaven, Fraserburgh, AB43 7EQ.

Aberlour Parish Church car park, 7 Victoria Terrace, AB38 9PW

Highlands and Islands

The A9 at Scrabster in the far north of Scotland has reopened following an earlier landslide.

Traffic management is being used to direct vehicles on one lane as the clear up operation continues.

Storm Gerrit wreaks havoc on the north and north-east. Image: DC Thomson.Trains between Wick and Thurso are cancelled due to severe weather. The 6.18am and the 12.34pm Wick to Inverness service are cancelled.

The 7am Inverness to Wick service is cancelled as is the 6.31pm service.

Power cuts are being experienced by 85 homes in 1V27 postcodes near Lochinver and six properties in the IV27 area.

The Spean Bridge area in PH34 has no power, and homes in the Cairngorms in the PH25 and PH26 postcode area are awaiting a report from engineers to find out when they will get back online.

Moray

Train services to Moray are impacted by severe weather.

Services due to run until 10.15pm between Inverness and Elgin have been cancelled, passengers are asked to check ahead.

As of 7.46am on Thursday – the 6.58am and 7.19am Elgin to Inverness was cancelled, and all other services for the remainder of the day were suspended.

West Coast and Western Isles

The A82 Fort William to Inverness road is closed due to fallen trees between Invergarry and Fort Augustus due to fallen trees.

A Traffic Scotland update this morning at 6.24am said that drivers should find an alternative route.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokeswoman for Traffic Scotland said: “The A82 between The Well of Seven Heads – south of Invergarry – and Fort Augustus is closed in both directions due to fallen trees.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

Train services between Inverness and the Kyle of Lochalsh are cancelled.

The Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh service departing Kyle at 6.11am and 5.13pm are cancelled.

The services departing Inverness to Kyle at 8.55am. 1.35pm and 5.54pm have all been cancelled.

Train services between Glasgow and Fort William/ Mallaig, and Oban remain cancelled today, due to severe weather.

No bus replacement service has currently been secured for the Oban to Glasgow route.

Passengers can contact ScotRail for more information on alternative travel plans.

Energy supplier SSEN said there were power cuts in the Oban, Taynuilt, Dalmally and Inveraray areas. An engineer is on site – but there is no estimate of when the power will be back on.

Orkney and Shetland

Wind gusts of 84mph were recorded in Lerwick around midnight last night.

The A970 North Road at Holmsgarth in Shetland is currently closed to all-through traffic at Holmsgarth, Lerwick and road diversions are in place.

During high winds overnight, significant damage has been caused to the roof of large commercial property near Lerwick Ferry Terminal.

The road will remain closed until the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service determines that the structure of the building is safe. This may take some time.

The nearby residential Old North Road is open to traffic, for access to and from local properties only.

Diversion signs have been placed at roundabouts near Jim’s Garage and at Co-op Supermarket. All traffic to and from Lerwick must use the A970 South Road while this diversion is in place. The diversionary route is via the Brig O’Fitch and the A9073 (Black Gaet) road.