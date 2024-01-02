Investigation launched after woman attacked on Culloden street on New Year’s Day

Police are appealing for help to find a woman who was allegedly assaulted on a Culloden street on New Year’s Day.

Officers also want to trace the man seen hitting her during the attack, which happened near the Spar shop on Barn Church Road at around 11am.

Officers have described the man as being about 5ft9, and was wearing a grey vest top and blue jeans, He has mousey brown hair.

The woman involved is described as being about 5ft6, and was wearing a grey vest and shorts. She had brown hair in a ponytail.

They said the man was seen “hitting the lady to her face”.

Concern for the woman’s safety following Culloden assault

Officers attended the scene immediately and conducted extensive patrols and enquiries in the area, but could not trace either person.

A statement said: “If you were driving past at this time and may have seen something – or have a dashcam and caught the incident, we urge you to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number PS-20240101-2149.

“Our primary concern is for the safety of the lady.”

Information can be given 100% anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org