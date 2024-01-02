John Bishop brings in New Year at Braemar with Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maureen Lipman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Bishop brings in New Year at Braemar with Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maureen Lipman

The famous faces were staying at the five-star Fife Arms to ring in the bells.

By Jenna Scott
John Bishop and Hugh Bonneville rang in 2024 in Braemar. Image: Instagram/ John Bishop
John Bishop and Hugh Bonneville rang in 2024 in Braemar. Image: Instagram/ John Bishop

Hogmanay revellers in Deeside were left star-struck after bringing in the bells alongside national treasures John Bishop, Dame Maureen Lipman and Hugh Bonneville.

The trio were staying at The Fife Arms, the five-star boutique renowned for its traditional New Year party.

Delighted guests were eager to join in with Dame Maureen’s “most fabulous impromptu sing-along” after the actress broke into an expressive performance of The Miner’s Dream of Home.

John Bishop with Dame Maureen Lipman. Image: Instagram/ John Bishop

Meanwhile, Liverpudlian actor and comedian John Bishop praised his stay at the venue and called his visit a “perfect way to start 2024″.

Bishop took to social media to share snippets of his trip, joined by wife Melanie and English actor Hugh Bonneville, as he revelled in the Scottish celebrations.

John pictured with his wife Melanie. Image: Instagram/ John Bishop

The 57-year-old then kickstarted his New Year’s Day with a “dip in the Highlands” by diving into the chilly Clunie River before he bellowed “freedom” in true Scots fashion.

Bonneville, however, did not appear to join him in his icy dip.

The Downtown Abbey actor is certainly no stranger to the north-east though, having been spotted dining at The Silver Darling and attending the Braemar Gathering with Dame Judi Dench in 2022.

John celebrating in true Scottish style to take in the bells. Image: Instagram/ John Bishop

Staff at the restaurant praised the actors as “lovely and humble people” as they made a stop before their flight to London.

In the same year, Dame Judi was among the famous faces to ring in the New Year at The Fife Arms.

The award-winning actress, like Dame Maureen, put her musical skills to the test and had spectators gather around the piano whilst she performed Abba’s Waterloo with Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri.

