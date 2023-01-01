Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

By Michelle Henderson
January 1, 2023, 1:00 pm Updated: January 1, 2023, 2:17 pm
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock

New Year revellers in Braemar were left star-struck when Dame Judi Dench put on a surprise performance to ring in 2023.

Spectators gathered around the piano at The Fife Arms to watch the award-winning actress perform a rendition of Abba’s Waterloo with Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri.

The pair, who were staying at the five-star boutique hotel, were at the village’s traditional Hogmanay party when they broke out into song.

Dame Judi is no stranger to Deeside, having previously attended the Braemar Gathering and visiting the Royal family at Balmoral.

She won awards for her performance in the 1997 film Mrs Brown, also starring Billy Connolly, which depicts a mourning Queen Victoria’s withdrawal from public life and her time at Balmoral – although filming was done at Duns Castle in the Borders.

A clip of their surprise performance has been circulating on social media, with more than 8,000 views already.

The 23-second video clip, captured by Ewan Venters, shows Dame Judi playing the piano as Spiteri sang.

Spiteri commended Dame Judi on her piano skills, saying: “What a pianist.”

Mr Venters described it as a magical moment, and said: “Magic really can happen on Royal Deeside and I think we witnessed the beginning of a wonderful new partnership – The Dame and the artist.

“They both love a stage. It was a homecoming for Mrs Brown.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
2
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance

More from Press and Journal

Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
'I just enjoy seeing the community come together': The story behind the Banchory Boxing…
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri were staying at The Fife Arms in Braemar when they broke out in song. Image: Shutterstock
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…

Most Commented