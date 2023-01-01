Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Year revellers in Braemar were left star-struck when Dame Judi Dench put on a surprise performance to ring in 2023.

Spectators gathered around the piano at The Fife Arms to watch the award-winning actress perform a rendition of Abba’s Waterloo with Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri.

The pair, who were staying at the five-star boutique hotel, were at the village’s traditional Hogmanay party when they broke out into song.

Dame Judi is no stranger to Deeside, having previously attended the Braemar Gathering and visiting the Royal family at Balmoral.

She won awards for her performance in the 1997 film Mrs Brown, also starring Billy Connolly, which depicts a mourning Queen Victoria’s withdrawal from public life and her time at Balmoral – although filming was done at Duns Castle in the Borders.

A clip of their surprise performance has been circulating on social media, with more than 8,000 views already.

The 23-second video clip, captured by Ewan Venters, shows Dame Judi playing the piano as Spiteri sang.

Spiteri commended Dame Judi on her piano skills, saying: “What a pianist.”

Mr Venters described it as a magical moment, and said: “Magic really can happen on Royal Deeside and I think we witnessed the beginning of a wonderful new partnership – The Dame and the artist.

“They both love a stage. It was a homecoming for Mrs Brown.”