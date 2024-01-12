Stewart Milne Group: Union to meet workers in Aberdeen and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stewart Milne Group: Union to meet workers in Aberdeen and Dundee

Unite claims workers were given no prior warning of the redundancies.

By Keith Findlay
Unite claims workers were given no prior warning of the redundancies.

Unite the Union is to hold meetings in Aberdeen and Dundee on Monday to offer legal support to jobless Stewart Milne Group (SMG) workers.

The Aberdeenshire-based construction company collapsed into administration earlier this week.

A total of 217 jobs were shed, while 112 employees are being retained as SMG is wound down.

According to Unite, workers were given no prior warning of the redundancies.

Legal action proposed over Stewart Mile Group’s ‘failure’ to properly consult workers

The union is “actively exploring” legal action over the Westhill-headquartered company’s  “failure to consult the workforce or Unite in a redundancy situation”.

Where firms fail to follow the correct process, employment tribunals can make “protective” awards worth from 45 days to 90 days of full pay.

Unite is inviting ex-SMG workers to come along and discuss “protective award claims and further legal support”.

The first of Monday’s meetings is at the Apex Hotel in Dundee from 10.30am-12.30-pm.

Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom, on Beach Boulevard, will host the second session from 2.30pm-5pm.

Unfinished Stwart Milne homes at Dunnottar Park, Stonehaven.
Unfinished Stewart Milne Group homes at Dunnottar Park, Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Unite represents more than 60 tradespeople at the failed construction company.

They worked at locations throughought Scotland.

Unite general-secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Unite will do everything possible to support the Stewart Milne Group workers. The company has treated its loyal workforce disgracefully.”

It is feared hundreds more workers in the supply chain may now lose their jobs.

Unite has called on the Scottish Government and local authorities to “urgently” work with it to explore how those made redundant can be found suitable alternative employment on public procurement contracts.

Pace webinars today and Tuesday

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government’s Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (Pace) team – set up to respond to redundancy situations – will host worker support webinars at 2pm today (January 12) and 10am on Tuesday.

Unite has criticised this approach, saying the hosting of webinars “fails to understand the nature of the construction industry”.

Many construction workers have reading and writing difficulties, not to mention IT proficiency challenges, the union said.

It called for in-person public meetings, organised by PACE and the Scottish Government, to fully support the sacked workers.

Stewart Milne Group'd Ballumbie Rise development in Dundee.
Stewart Milne Group’d Ballumbie Rise development in Dundee. Imge: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

John Clark, industrial officer with the union, said: “Unite will be stepping up our efforts to provide legal support for the Stewart Milne Group workers by hosting these meetings in Aberdeen and Dundee.

“We are crystal clear that the company has acted in a potentially unlawful way, and these events will help our members make protective award claims.”

He added: “It’s also extremely disappointing to discover Pace will be hosting two webinars instead of physical events.

“We hope this is immediately reviewed because it fails to understand the nature of the construction industry and the proficiency challenges which many workers face.”

Face-to-face Pace events expected to take place within weeks

A Scottish Government spokesperson told The Press and Journal last night webinars were “the fastest possible way to offer immediate support, assurance and information”.

The Pace team is “working urgently” to establish in-person events in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee in the coming weeks, they added.

Read more: All our stories on the collapse of Stewart Milne Group

Conversation