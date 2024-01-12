Perthshire breeder buys Longtown leader at 4,000gns

The annual Longtown Ladies sale of pedigree Texels and other breeding females saw the sale leader knocked down to Perthshire breeder Robert Cockburn.

A strong entry of sheep sold by C & D Auction Marts included 81 Texel gimmers to average £734, with 20 ewes hoggs at £614 and 13 ewes at £428.

Leading the trade at 4,000gns, was a gimmer by Proctors El Presidente, from Charlie Boden and family of the Sportsmans flock, Cheshire.

Bred out of a Rhaeadr Best of the Best dam, she sold in-lamb to Knap General Lee, for Mr Cockburn’s Knap flock at Errol.

The show champion also came from the same Sportsmans pen, again by Proctors El Presidente, and bred from a Deveronvale Ace of Diamonds ewe.

This gimmer, in-lamb to Knap Grumpy, sold for 2,200gns to the judges James & Ellie Amphlett of the Topwood flock, Worcestershire.

The second top price in the sale came at 3,200gns for a ewe hogg from James Hair of Drumbreddan, Stranraer.

This was the reserve champion by Haymount First Class, and sold to Gordon and David Gray for the Ettrick flock at Selkirk.

Other ewes hoggs from this consignment sold to 2,000gns to Aberdeenshire breeder Kenny Pratt, for his Hilltop flock at Peterculter.

Leading Texel averages: Drumbreddan, £1,696; Sportsmans, £1,477; Auldhouseburn £1,338; Knap, £1,193 and Cowal, £1,137.