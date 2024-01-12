Perthshire breeder buys Longtown leader at 4,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Perthshire breeder buys Longtown leader at 4,000gns

The sale included 81 Texel gimmers to average £734.

By Katrina Macarthur
Leading the trade at 4,000gns, was a gimmer from Charlie Boden and family of the Sportsmans flock.
Leading the trade at 4,000gns, was a gimmer from Charlie Boden and family of the Sportsmans flock.

The annual Longtown Ladies sale of pedigree Texels and other breeding females saw the sale leader knocked down to Perthshire breeder Robert Cockburn.

A strong entry of sheep sold by C & D Auction Marts included 81 Texel gimmers to average £734, with 20 ewes hoggs at £614 and 13 ewes at £428.

Leading the trade at 4,000gns, was a gimmer by Proctors El Presidente, from Charlie Boden and family of the Sportsmans flock, Cheshire.

Bred out of a Rhaeadr Best of the Best dam, she sold in-lamb to Knap General Lee, for Mr Cockburn’s Knap flock at Errol.

The show champion also came from the same Sportsmans pen, again by Proctors El Presidente, and bred from a Deveronvale Ace of Diamonds ewe.

This gimmer, in-lamb to Knap Grumpy, sold for 2,200gns to the judges James & Ellie Amphlett of the Topwood flock, Worcestershire.

The second top price in the sale came at 3,200gns for a ewe hogg from James Hair of Drumbreddan, Stranraer.

This was the reserve champion by Haymount First Class, and sold to Gordon and David Gray for the Ettrick flock at Selkirk.

Other ewes hoggs from this consignment sold to 2,000gns to Aberdeenshire breeder Kenny Pratt, for his Hilltop flock at Peterculter.

Leading Texel averages: Drumbreddan, £1,696; Sportsmans, £1,477; Auldhouseburn £1,338; Knap, £1,193 and Cowal, £1,137.

More from Farming

The cases are confined to Norfolk and Kent. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Bluetongue cases in the UK reach 50
The 2024 event theme will be ‘building resilience into potato businesses'. Picture by Paul Reid.
Potato conference set to build resilience for UK sector
The supreme horse champion in 2023 was Collessie Victoria from the Black family. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Royal Northern Spring Show: Have you got your entries in?
The SRUC-led project wants to hear from islands’ agricultural sector.
Island farmers to have their say on policy with new £100k project
Overall winner Shona Gunn pictured with sponsor Eric Thomson of Thomson of Sauchen livestock hauliers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Caithness consignor wins Thainstone anniversary show
Some of the best Suffolk cross store lambs in the country are sold through Lochmaddy Auction Mart, pictured here, when sold by auctioneer Daniel Urquhart.
Dingwall & Highland Marts ceases trading at Lochmaddy Auction Mart
Topping the sale was a 2021-born ewe from the Usk Vale offering of Willy Davies and Paul Rowlands. Picture by MacGregor Photography.
Leading Texel flocks bow out with 45,000gns high
Ellen Glennie has grown up on the family farm near Alford. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ellen Glennie: There is something for everyone in SAYFC
Head of the Moredun Research Institute (MRI), Dr Tom McNeilly.
Improved animal health will help Scotland reach net-zero goal says Moredun Research Institute boss
Former Orkney councillor Cyril Annal (image: Used with permission of Annal family)
Councillor and historian: Tributes paid to Orkney's Cyril Annal