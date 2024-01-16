New e-bike scheme at Aberdeen Beach could ‘help people beat the bus gates’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New e-bike scheme at Aberdeen Beach could ‘help people beat the bus gates’

Could e-bikes be the answer in dodging Aberdeen's new bus gates and incoming low emission zone?

By Alastair Gossip
Dale Roberston and Ian Somers, who have opened Velohub at Transition Extreme as a way to "beat the bus gates" in Aberdeen. Image: Velohub/Creegan Communications
A new business has seized upon the controversial new-look city centre roads by bringing e-bike hire to Aberdeen beach to help “beat the bus gates”.

Citizens in their thousands have fought the latest roads overhaul, with the end of a grace period in the low emission zone looming too.

The Press and Journal reported last week that 81% of people taking part in a poll opposed the bus gates around Guild Street, Market Street and Bridge Street in the city centre.

Bus gates installed on Guild Street have vexxed drivers in Aberdeen. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
With bike lanes soon to be installed along the length Union Street and up the Beach Boulevard, a new business is hoping to provide a two-wheeled solution to the problems posed by the new layout.

Velohub has set up shop at the beachfront Transition Extreme, targeting personal and business trade.

They hope city firms will ditch their cars and vans to take one of their e-cargo bikes betweens shops, sites and client visits.

Velohub owner Dale Robertson tells The P&J that “beating bus gates and breezing through the LEZ” are benefits that might bring some people through their door.

Segregated bike lanes could soon run the length of Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
But it’s not a business based on negativity alone.

Mr Robertson adds: “Attitudes to e-bikes are shifting.

“Hardcore cyclists who previously saw them as ‘cheating’ are increasingly recognising that the assistance offered by an electric bike enables more people of all ages and levels of fitness to take up the sport, with all the benefits it brings.

“And as an alternative to the motor car or delivery van in our city centres, they can also benefit the environment.”

How will the Velohub differ from Aberdeen’s other e-bike rental scheme?

For more than a year, Big Issue has been running an e-bike rental scheme in Aberdeen.

Big Issue e-bikes have been on the Aberdeen roads since late 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The council invited the social enterprise to run its hire scheme. Since its launch in 2022, its central Aberdeen patch has been ever-widening.

But, with e-bikes costing north of £1,300, owner Mr Robertson thinks there’s a market for longer term rentals as people may want to go for more than a spin before buying.

He says: “Unlike a pay-as-you go bike rental scheme which is usually limited to the city centre, Velohub offers the opportunity for customers to hire a variety of different e-bikes – mountain bikes, gravel or touring bikes – for longer periods.

“This will allow them to take the bike further afield and explore the excellent cycling opportunities in the region.”

Bike lanes along the Beach Boulevard could soon be improved. Velohub is at Transition Extreme, just off the boulevard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New bike lanes up the Beach Boulevard, leading from Velohub's Transition Extreme base could be installed. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Mr Robertson thinks the shop, which he runs with fellow cycling enthusiast Ian Somers, could cause a shift of gear in the city centre, cutting congestion, improving the environment, fitness and mental health and bolstering businesses’ green credentials.

As well as selling and hiring, the Velohub will offer bike servicing and repair.

Union Street tsar backs Velohub’s beach e-bike rental shop

And the latest addition to the beach has been backed by the man leading efforts to get the wheels turning on Granite Mile change.

Our Union Street chief Bob Keiller says the Velohub e-bike shop is a "superb addition" to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bob Keiller, the CEO of the Our Union Street campaign, already uses his own e-bike to commute to HQ at Union Terrace Gardens.

“I use my e-bike to travel into the city centre on weekdays and to cycle with friends in the countryside at the weekends,” he tells us.

“I have a commuter e-bike and I am looking forward to trying e-mountain bikes and e-road bikes from Velohub. What a superb addition to the city.”

Conversation