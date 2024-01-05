Union Street: Cost of revamp could go up as bike lane design slows work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Street: Cost of revamp could go up as bike lane design slows work

The segregated cycle lanes were a late addition to the Granite Mile plans - and city planners can't keep up.

By Alastair Gossip
Early sketches of the proposed segregated cycle lane on Union Street. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Drawing up segregated bike lanes for Union Street has stumped city planners so much they need another two months to do it.

Plans for the new-look Union Street were expected to be revealed late last year.

But council chiefs pushed it back until February, blaming “design evolution” in the £20 million project for the wait.

“Integration of cycle infrastructure and public transport has taken longer than anticipated,” they admitted.

The facelift of the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch is expected to bring a £5m-a-year boost for the local economy.

But this latest delay could hit council coffers, after previous warnings that construction inflation was “only going one way”.

Segregated Union Street cycle lane agreed last summer

The inclusion of a segregated cycle lane, first in the central stretch but later along the entirety of Union Street, was agreed in July.

Campaigners, back in 2018, were calling for a segregated cycle lane on Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bike campaigners had urged councillors to include the separated routes on the Granite Mile after being scared for their lives among traffic on the bus-only central stretch.

But disability reps worried the lanes would make Union Street a “no-go” for blind and deaf people.

The council was expected to name a preferred contractor to carry out the £20 million overhaul of the Market Street to Bridge Street strip by the end of the year.

In the summer, it had been hoped the 15-month work could start as early as this month.

With construction inflation “only going one way”, masterplanner Sandy Beattie warned in July that any extra wait would cost the cash-strapped city authority.

“Any delay will cost us more money,” he cautioned.

Cycling among Union Street traffic like ‘fleeing Terminator’

His words came as councillors debated the segregated cycle lane, which had been fought for by cycling groups.

Cycling lobbyists claimed navigating the remaining traffic in the bus and taxi only section of Union Street felt like “fleeing Terminator”.

Another illustration of how the segregated cycle lane on Union Street could fit in around the bus-only central stretch. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Their hopes were nearly ended when councillors heard concerns that the visually and hearing impaired could be scared away from the Granite Mile by encounters with zipping cyclists.

But approval was only waylaid by a only few days, maintaining hopes then of possibly being under way in January.

Work was previously hoped to begin in August, but that was before planners were sent back to the drawing board to include the bike lanes.

A preferred contractor was also expected to be named by the end of 2023.

Union Street bike lanes could spell end for other cycling infrastructure in Aberdeen city centre

The – likely costly – delays in getting schemes to councillors for approval was raised by Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton in December.

At the last council meeting, the Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee Tory said: “I notice we have five delayed reports.

“In previous meetings there have been a growing number of reports being delayed.

“We are consistently getting delayed reports. I’m concerned things are not running as smoothly as they perhaps could.”

Council chief executive apologised for the delay in bringing the Union Street plans back for approval - a delay which was warned could cost the city significantly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Churlish chief executive Angela Scott said: “A couple of reports are due to external events.

“A couple are due to capacity and volume of time commitments.

“So apologies to the chamber, we will do our best…”

Chief planner David Dunne added that segregated bike lanes were being drawn up for the length of the Granite Mile had altered other work too.

Proposals for an active travel route parallel to Union Street, linking to Skene Street, Carden Place and the A944 Aberdeen to Westhill road could be dropped.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation