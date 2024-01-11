Aberdeen’s LEZ will come into force this year: All you need to know

Enforcement of Aberdeen’s highly controversial low emission zone (LEZ) will start this year.

It’s been hanging over the heads of city drivers since it was technically introduced in May 2022… albeit with no signage, cameras, or anything to say it’s actually in place.

Luckily for many, the LEZ was not actually enforced straight away because Aberdeen City Council allowed a two-year “grace period” — meaning no fines have been dished out yet.

However, this is all about to change as the grace period draws to an end.

Soon enough, anyone who drives a vehicle that does not meet strict emissions criteria in the zone will be slapped with a fine.

When will LEZ enforcement start this year?

Aberdeen City Council will enforce the LEZ from June 1.

The zone is an area where only certain vehicles are allowed to enter based on their emissions standards.

There are certain exceptions in place, but many older vehicles won’t be allowed.

These generally include diesel cars and vans registered before 2015 which do not meet Euro 6 standards, and petrol vehicles registered before 2006.

As we have previously reported, the LEZ covers much of the city centre — extending from Holburn Street in the west, to Virginia Street in the east.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed across the LEZ.

The cameras will scan the registration plates of every vehicle entering the zone, and check to see if they’re banned.

If so, the driver will then be sent a fine in the post.

How much will drivers be fined?

Anyone caught driving a banned vehicle within the zone from June 1 will be hit with a £60 fine — reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

However, the penalty will double with each subsequent breach of LEZ rules, and is capped at £480 for cars and light goods vehicles, and £960 for buses and HGVs.

When will the LEZ cameras be installed and turned on?

In June 2023 — a whole year before the enforcement date — Aberdeen City Council told the Press & Journal LEZ cameras would start appearing on our streets within the “coming months”.

Fast forward seven months to now, in January 2024, and spokesman for the local authority has said the cameras will be installed… “in the coming months”.

This means we could soon see more ANPR cameras popping up along the boundary of the zone.

However, whenever these are eventually installed, they will not be turned on until June 1 — meaning there is no risk of being fined ahead of the go-live date.

Will there be any signs warning drivers of the Aberdeen LEZ?

Despite it being less than six months until the LEZ enforcement starts, there still seems to be nothing on the streets indicating where the zone is.

Again, the council spokesman said the signs will be put up “in the coming months”, just like there has been in Glasgow.

Signage and road marking are already in place for Dundee’s upcoming LEZ, which also starts enforcement this summer.

The council also plans to “naturally increase” its awareness campaign closer to June 1 to remind drivers of the new road rules.

Are there any exemptions or funding available to help with the LEZ?

A report last September highlighted that, at the time, around 32% of taxis (189 vehicles) and 8% of private hire cars (19) did not meet LEZ requirements.

Because of this, and the shortage of taxis across the city we are already experiencing, taxi drivers have been given another year’s grace period to ensure all vehicles meet the strict requirements.

However, taxi drivers are expected to make sure their vehicles are fully compliant by June 1, 2025.

Additionally, blue badge holders can also register vehicles for either long-term or one-day exemptions.

The Low Emission Zone Support Fund is available to help households meet the LEZ minimum emission standards.

This means households that receive certain benefits can claim up to £3,000 in funding.

There is also funding to help businesses cover up to 70% of the cost of a retrofit.

Information on funding help can be found here.

Are council vehicles all LEZ compliant?

Figures from October show that 88% of Aberdeen City Council’s vehicles are compliant with the LEZ — meaning around 12% do not meet the strict emissions rules.

And according to the council spokesman, the figures have not changed since.

However, the local authority has stressed that not all of the vehicles are required to operate within the LEZ.

This means services, such as waste pick-ups, should not be impacted.

