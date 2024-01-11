Aberdeen’s LEZ will come into force this year: All you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s LEZ will come into force this year: All you need to know

In less than six months, Aberdeen's LEZ will start to be enforced — what does that mean for you?

By Lauren Taylor
An impression of the LEX enforcement sign on Virginia Street in Aberdeen
All of Virginia Street falls inside the LEZ. This artist's impression shows what LEZ signage on the road could look like. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

Enforcement of Aberdeen’s highly controversial low emission zone (LEZ) will start this year.

It’s been hanging over the heads of city drivers since it was technically introduced in May 2022… albeit with no signage, cameras, or anything to say it’s actually in place.

Luckily for many, the LEZ was not actually enforced straight away because Aberdeen City Council allowed a two-year “grace period” — meaning no fines have been dished out yet.

However, this is all about to change as the grace period draws to an end.

An artist's impression of what the upcoming LEZ signage could look like on King Street in Aberdeen
An artist’s impression of what the upcoming LEZ signage could look like. No signs are in place as of January 11, 2024. Image: Kami Thomson / Michael McCosh

Soon enough, anyone who drives a vehicle that does not meet strict emissions criteria in the zone will be slapped with a fine.

When will LEZ enforcement start this year?

Aberdeen City Council will enforce the LEZ from June 1.

The zone is an area where only certain vehicles are allowed to enter based on their emissions standards.

There are certain exceptions in place, but many older vehicles won’t be allowed.

These generally include diesel cars and vans registered before 2015 which do not meet Euro 6 standards, and petrol vehicles registered before 2006.

As we have previously reported, the LEZ covers much of the city centre — extending from Holburn Street in the west, to Virginia Street in the east.

An official map of the Aberdeen LEZ.
An official map of the Aberdeen LEZ. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed across the LEZ.

The cameras will scan the registration plates of every vehicle entering the zone, and check to see if they’re banned.

If so, the driver will then be sent a fine in the post.

How much will drivers be fined?

Anyone caught driving a banned vehicle within the zone from June 1 will be hit with a £60 fine — reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

However, the penalty will double with each subsequent breach of LEZ rules, and is capped at £480 for cars and light goods vehicles, and £960 for buses and HGVs.

A view down Union Terrace from Rosemount Viaduct with artist's impressions of signs
A view down Union Terrace from Rosemount Viaduct with artist’s impressions of signs. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh

When will the LEZ cameras be installed and turned on?

In June 2023 — a whole year before the enforcement date — Aberdeen City Council told the Press & Journal LEZ cameras would start appearing on our streets within the “coming months”.

An example of a ANPR camera, which will soon be installed all over Aberdeen city centre for the LEZ enforcement
An example of a ANPR camera. These will soon be installed all over Aberdeen city centre for the LEZ. Image: Shutterstock.

Fast forward seven months to now, in January 2024, and spokesman for the local authority has said the cameras will be installed… “in the coming months”.

This means we could soon see more ANPR cameras popping up along the boundary of the zone.

However, whenever these are eventually installed, they will not be turned on until June 1 — meaning there is no risk of being fined ahead of the go-live date.

Will there be any signs warning drivers of the Aberdeen LEZ?

Despite it being less than six months until the LEZ enforcement starts, there still seems to be nothing on the streets indicating where the zone is.

Again, the council spokesman said the signs will be put up “in the coming months”, just like there has been in Glasgow.

Signage and road marking are already in place for Dundee’s upcoming LEZ, which also starts enforcement this summer.

A sign erected in Glasgow for the city's LEZ, which will be enforced in Aberdeen this year
A sign erected in Glasgow for the city’s LEZ, in March 2023. Image: Shutterstock.

The council also plans to “naturally increase” its awareness campaign closer to June 1 to remind drivers of the new road rules.

Are there any exemptions or funding available to help with the LEZ?

A report last September highlighted that, at the time, around 32% of taxis (189 vehicles) and 8% of private hire cars (19) did not meet LEZ requirements.

Because of this, and the shortage of taxis across the city we are already experiencing, taxi drivers have been given another year’s grace period to ensure all vehicles meet the strict requirements.

Taxis at the taxi rank on Chapel street
Taxi drivers have been granted an extra year to become LEZ compliant. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

However, taxi drivers are expected to make sure their vehicles are fully compliant by June 1, 2025.

Additionally, blue badge holders can also register vehicles for either long-term or one-day exemptions.

A blue badge holder sticker on a car window
Image: Shutterstock

The Low Emission Zone Support Fund is available to help households meet the LEZ minimum emission standards.

This means households that receive certain benefits can claim up to £3,000 in funding.

There is also funding to help businesses cover up to 70% of the cost of a retrofit.

Information on funding help can be found here.

Are council vehicles all LEZ compliant?

Figures from October show that 88% of Aberdeen City Council’s vehicles are compliant with the LEZ — meaning around 12% do not meet the strict emissions rules.

And according to the council spokesman, the figures have not changed since.

A Waste pick-up lorry in Aberdeen
Waste pick-ups should not be impacted by the LEZ. Image: DC Thomson

However, the local authority has stressed that not all of the vehicles are required to operate within the LEZ.

This means services, such as waste pick-ups, should not be impacted.

Conversation