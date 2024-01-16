Lorry jack-knifes on ice in city centre as commuters face Charleston delays after second crash at junction

An Aberdeen street was blocked for around five hours after a lorry got stuck in the early morning.

Pictures show how the M&S lorry blocked Netherkirkgate leading to Carnegie’s Brae while the driver waited for someone to help him get out.

The vehicle, which was also obstructing part of Flourmill Lane, was removed at around 10:30am.

Watch as recovery team prepares to move jack-knifed lorry

The driver said that he has been stuck since 4:45am after hitting “solid ice.”

Charleston Junction second accident in two days

Meanwhile, the A92 north of Charleston Junction is currently restricted due to a traffic incident.

Traffic Scotland reported the accident this morning at 8:38am.

Its website reads: “The A92 northbound off slip at Charleston is currently restricted due to a road traffic incident. Motorists are advised to approach with caution.”

Police Scotland have been contacted.

SAS has also been approached for comment.

Today’s road incident is the second near the junction in just two days.

All lanes at the junction were closed yesterday following an accident.

The incidents come at a particularly dangerous time for motorists as Aberdeenshire faces a four-day yellow-warning for snow and ice.

Traffic Scotland and Police Scotland have warned drivers of the dangers of slippy and icy roads.