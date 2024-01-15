In full: Schools in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands and Islands closed on Monday January 15

Snow and ice are disrupting travel in the north, north-east, islands and Argylll forcing schools to close.

A yellow weather warning has closed several schools, with many others reporting late openings due to transport issues.

There are several Met Office warnings for snow and ice in place across the Highlands, Northern Isles, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

A yellow weather warning is in place for ice and snow until at least midnight tonight.

Here is a list of the schools affected so far:

Aberdeen

Milltimber School: Closed.

Aberdeenshire

Aboyne Academy: Closed to all teaching staff and pupils due to poor road conditions and school transport not operating. The prelim exams planned for today will be rescheduled. S4-6 pupils should use today for revision. S1-3 pupils should access online learning via MS Teams.

Aboyne Primary School: Closed to everyone.

Alehousewells School: Closed to everyone.

Alford Academy: Closed to everyone.

Alford Primary School: Closed to everyone.

Anna Ritchie School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Auchnagatt School: Transport not operating.

Auchterless School: Closed today.

Ballater School: Due to the heavy snow last night and for the safety of both pupils and staff, Ballater Primary and Ballater nursery will have a delayed opening and will open at 10.30 am.

Balmedie School – Opening delayed.

Banchory Academy: Will start today for pupils at 9.50am.

Banchory Primary School: closed today.

Ballogie Nursery: Opening delayed until 10.30 am.

Braemar School: Closed to everyone.

Cairney School: Closed to everyone.

Craigievar School: Closed to everyone.

Crudie School: Closed to everyone.

Daviot School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Drumblade School: Closed to everyone.

Drumoak School : Opening delayed.

Dunecht School: School is closed to everyone due to conditions of side roads and staff being unable to travel safely.

Durris School: Due to the poor weather conditions and lack of school transport, opening will be delayed to 10am.

Hillside School: Opening delayed.

Insch School: Transport not operating.

Inverurie Academy: Closed to pupils only.

Ellon Academy: Ellon Academy is closed to all pupils today apart from those sitting Prelim exams who can travel safely to school.

Ellon Primary School : Opening delayed until 10am.

Elrick School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Finzean School: Opening delayed until 10.30am.

Fraserburgh Academy – Opening delayed.

Forgue School: Due to the forecast and road conditions the school will be closed today.

Foveran School – Opening delayed.

Fyvie School: Opening delayed.

Glass School: Closed to everyone.

Gordon Primary School: Closed to everyone.

Gordon Schools: Closed to everyone.

Hatton Fintray School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Hill of Banchory School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Keithhall School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Kellands School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Kemnay Academy – Closed to everyone. Kemnay Academy is closed to staff and pupils today due to poor road conditions and adverse weather. Consolidation work will be posted for S1-S3 pupils on class teams. S4-S6 should continue to prepare for Prelims/Assignments using online resources. The prelims scheduled for today will be rescheduled.

Kemnay Primary School: Closed to everyone.

Kincardine O’Neil School: Closed to everyone.

Kinneff School: School transport will not be operating today. However, the school will be open to those who can travel safely. If sending your child to school, please be aware you may need to collect your child from school at short notice, should conditions deteriorate.

Lairhillock School: Closed to everyone.

Largue School: Closed to everyone.

Logie Coldstone School: Opening 10am.

Logie Durno School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Lumphanan School: Closed to everyone.

Lumsden School: Closed today.

Mintlaw Academy: Opening delayed.

Methlick School: Opening delayed.

Monymusk School: Closed to everyone.

Peterhead Academy: Extending registration until 9am to allow extra travel time. Prelims going ahead as planned.

Peterhead Central School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Premnay School – Closed to everyone.

Oyne School: Opening delayed.

Udny Green School: No school transport, delayed opening until 10am.

Rayne North School: Transport not operating.

Rhynie Primary School and Nursery: Closed to everyone today

Strathdon School: Closed to everyone.

Tarland School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Tarves School: Partial closure for pupils.

Torphins School: Torphins will open at 10am today to allow staff and pupils to get in safely. School transport is not running.

Tough School – Closed to everyone.

Towie School: Closed to everyone.

Tullynessle School: Closed.

Turriff Primary School: Opening delayed.

Westhill Primary School – Opening delayed.

Highland

Craighill Primary Nursery – EM: Closed

Craighill Primary Nursery – GM: Closed

Inver Primary: Closed

Knockbreck Primary (Tain): Closed

Knockbreck Primary Nursery (Dunvegan): Closed

Moray Schools

Aberlour Primary School: Closed today.

Craigellachie Primary School will be closed to all pupils and staff today.

Glenlivet Primary: Closed today

Keith Grammar School: opening at 9:35am.

Keith Primary: Opening at 9.35am.

Knockando Primary: closed today.

Mortlach Primary School: Closed today.

Speyside Hgh School: Closed Today

Rothes Primary: School closed.

Tomintoul Primary School: Closed today.

Shetland

The majority of schools are closed today.

Argyll

No schools are currently reported as closed.

More to follow.