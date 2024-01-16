Gallery: Stunning drone footage shows wintry scenes across north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Stunning drone footage shows wintry scenes across north-east

Take a look at our gallery as the first snow of the year blankets the region - with more on the way.

By Shanay Taylor & Katherine Ferries

Let it snow!

The north and north-east appear to have turned into a winter wonderland as much of the country experiences the first snowfall of the year.

Heavy snowfall hit the region yesterday as forecasters warned of travel disruption with temperatures hovering around or below freezing for much of the country.

Aberdeen Airport experienced one of the highest depths of snow fall as 15cm was recorded by the Met Office yesterday.

Despite the disruption, it seems that many people across Aberdeenshire are enjoying the wintry conditions while they last.

More than 100 people in Inverurie came together for a community snowball fight last night – with round two scheduled for later this evening.

Here are some of our wintery pictures from across the region, which might inspire you to wrap up and head outside to have some fun in the snow.

Snow in Kingswells. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Snow around Torry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Snow around Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Winter wonders from above in Kingswells. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Snow around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Snow adventure in Torry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Westburn Drive. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Snow in Inverbervie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Snow in Inverbervie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Snow in Inverbervie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Snow in Aberdeen Belvidere Crescent. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Snow around Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Snowy walk for this dog in Westburn Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Snow day for this horse in a field. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sheep in a field. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Snowy sheep in a field. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dog walkers at Hazlehead park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
3 year old Struan Garden playing in the snaps at Hazlehead park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ken Merry cross country skiing at Hazlehead park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Winter scenes at Westburn Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Snow covered rooftops at Gandholm Village. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dog walkers at Hazlehead park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Snowfall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drone picture showing Fochabers covered in snow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drone picture showing Fochabers covered in snow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fochabers in snow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pippin the labradoodle in Fochabers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fochabers in the snow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fochabers the day after a snowfall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
George Watt Clears snow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fochabers in snow this morning. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Conversation