Gallery: Stunning drone footage shows wintry scenes across north-east

Let it snow!

The north and north-east appear to have turned into a winter wonderland as much of the country experiences the first snowfall of the year.

Heavy snowfall hit the region yesterday as forecasters warned of travel disruption with temperatures hovering around or below freezing for much of the country.

Aberdeen Airport experienced one of the highest depths of snow fall as 15cm was recorded by the Met Office yesterday.

Despite the disruption, it seems that many people across Aberdeenshire are enjoying the wintry conditions while they last.

More than 100 people in Inverurie came together for a community snowball fight last night – with round two scheduled for later this evening.

Here are some of our wintery pictures from across the region, which might inspire you to wrap up and head outside to have some fun in the snow.