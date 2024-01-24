Fundraiser launched to help family pay for funeral of man who died in Tillydrone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fundraiser launched to help family pay for funeral of man who died in Tillydrone

Jamie Forbes' family have been left facing a huge bill to give him the "the send-off that he truly deserves".

By Graham Fleming
Jamie Forbes
Jamie's family are hoping to raise £3,000 for his funeral costs.

A fundraiser has been set up for a family who have been left counting the cost of their brother’s sudden death in Tillydrone.

Jamie Forbes was found dead by police outside Elphinstone Court on the afternoon of January 15.

It’s understood the 37-year-old – who his family described as “amazing” – fell from a window, and numerous members of the community rushed to help him.

Another 37-year-old man, Lee Smith, was charged in connection with his murder and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Elphinstone Court.
Jamie was sadly pronounced dead the the scene. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Police had attended the high-rise that morning in response to concern calls from worried neighbours who heard a man in distress.

They left the scene after not being able to trace anyone, and the circumstances of that call-out have since been referred to Police Scotland’s own Professional Standards Department for consideration.

Following his tragic passing, a fundraiser has been set up on behalf of Jamie’s family to help with huge funeral costs, particularly for his sister Lyndsay-anne who has a young family of her own to support.

The organisers said that Jamie’s death had left his five younger siblings in a “world of trauma” and that they want to give him “the send-off that he truly deserves”.

‘We want to alleviate some of the financial burden’

Organiser Steven McInnes said: “Jamie was a much loved person with many friends and a family that adored him.

“He was a young man with his whole life ahead of him with dreams of becoming a father one day.

“Unfortunately those dreams won’t come true.

“Due to his young age and absence of children, he hadn’t yet set up a life insurance policy.

“This means the cost of planning a funeral has fallen upon his little sister.

“No family should have to go through losing a loved one, especially in such horrific circumstances, which has thrown his siblings into a world of trauma.

“This is why I would like to help alleviate some of the financial burden.”

Jamie Forbes
Jamie’s family want to give him the “send-off he truly deserves.”

They are hoping to raise around £3,000.

Steevi continued: “The family would like to be able to give Jamie the send off he truly deserves.

“Jamie sadly lost his mother suddenly only three years ago, and his siblings would like to rest her along with her beloved son so she can be with her boy for eternity.

“We would love to raise enough to cover Jamie’s funeral, resting place and headstone if the generosity of the public would allow it.”

To access the fundraising page, click here.

Man charged with murder over Tillydrone high-rise death

