Fundraiser launched to help family pay for funeral of man who died in Tillydrone

A fundraiser has been set up for a family who have been left counting the cost of their brother’s sudden death in Tillydrone.

Jamie Forbes was found dead by police outside Elphinstone Court on the afternoon of January 15.

It’s understood the 37-year-old – who his family described as “amazing” – fell from a window, and numerous members of the community rushed to help him.

Another 37-year-old man, Lee Smith, was charged in connection with his murder and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Police had attended the high-rise that morning in response to concern calls from worried neighbours who heard a man in distress.

They left the scene after not being able to trace anyone, and the circumstances of that call-out have since been referred to Police Scotland’s own Professional Standards Department for consideration.

Following his tragic passing, a fundraiser has been set up on behalf of Jamie’s family to help with huge funeral costs, particularly for his sister Lyndsay-anne who has a young family of her own to support.

The organisers said that Jamie’s death had left his five younger siblings in a “world of trauma” and that they want to give him “the send-off that he truly deserves”.

‘We want to alleviate some of the financial burden’

Organiser Steven McInnes said: “Jamie was a much loved person with many friends and a family that adored him.

“He was a young man with his whole life ahead of him with dreams of becoming a father one day.

“Unfortunately those dreams won’t come true.

“Due to his young age and absence of children, he hadn’t yet set up a life insurance policy.

“This means the cost of planning a funeral has fallen upon his little sister.

“No family should have to go through losing a loved one, especially in such horrific circumstances, which has thrown his siblings into a world of trauma.

“This is why I would like to help alleviate some of the financial burden.”

They are hoping to raise around £3,000.

Steevi continued: “The family would like to be able to give Jamie the send off he truly deserves.

“Jamie sadly lost his mother suddenly only three years ago, and his siblings would like to rest her along with her beloved son so she can be with her boy for eternity.

“We would love to raise enough to cover Jamie’s funeral, resting place and headstone if the generosity of the public would allow it.”

To access the fundraising page, click here.