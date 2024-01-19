‘Thanks for trying to save Jamie’: Sister of man killed in Tillydrone high-rise incident left heartbroken

The sister of a man who died in Tillydrone has thanked people who tried to save her brother’s life – and urged them to seek support if they are struggling.

Jamie Forbes was found dead outside Elphinstone Court at around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon.

It is understood he fell from a window and a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with his murder.

Lee Smith, from the city, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier this week where he made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Police responded to a “concern call” at the high-rise earlier that day after neighbours heard a man shouting for help, but officers said they could not find any trace of a person in distress and left the scene.

The circumstances of their visit have been referred to Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department for consideration.

Family heartbroken by death of Tillydrone man

Jamie’s family – who lost their mum, Carol-Anne Bates, in 2020 – have been left heartbroken by his death.

His sister Lyndsay-anne said this is the second funeral she has had to arrange in just three years of people close to her – and that the world will never feel safe for her again.

As well as acknowledging the devastation her family are going through, she also urged people who had witnessed Jamie’s death – or who tried to help him – to ask for help if they need it.

She said: “I want to thank anyone who called in to police to report things that happened from early morning on Monday until Jamie died, and who continue to help in the case.

“So many people have come forward to apologise to me for not doing more but they are not to blame. They tried to help Jamie and I can only imagine what heartbreak they are going through.

“I know for so many of you it’s been such a traumatic experience so please seek support if you need to. Help is out there so grab it, as I can only imagine what the Tillydrone community has seen.

“In particular I would like to thank the scaffolders who rushed over to try and help save Jamie’s life – I know they will never be able to un-see what they have seen.”

‘Could more have been done to save Jamie’s life?’

Lyndsay-anne says she is determined to get to the bottom of all the events that took place that day, and if anything could have been done to save her brother.

She said: “Perhaps if Jamie had been found earlier when he was screaming for help, this wouldn’t have happened.

“The more people who come forward the better so the police can find the timeline of everything that has happened from morning until his death.

“We need to get justice for Jamie.”

She added: “Our Jamie was special to us. He was a big brother to five younger siblings, and he was an amazing uncle to his niece and nephews.

“He was a son, a grandson, a nephew and a cousin to many. He was loved more than life itself.

“As a family, getting justice for Jamie is our priority and to give him the send off he deserves.

“Forever and a day Jamie. Never above you, never below you, always right beside you.

“You are safe with mum now.”

Police enquiries continue into Tillydrone death

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray, who is leading enquiries into the incident, said: “Our thoughts remain with Jamie’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I’d like to thank members of the local community who have already spoken to police as part of our investigations. I would urge anyone who has any information, and has not already spoken to us, to please come forward.

“Officers remain in the area while enquiries are carried out. Anyone with information can speak to them, call 101 quoting reference 1972 of 15 January or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”