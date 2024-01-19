‘Thanks for trying to save Jamie’: Sister of man killed in Tillydrone high-rise incident left heartbroken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Thanks for trying to save Jamie’: Sister of man killed in Tillydrone high-rise incident left heartbroken

Jamie Forbes died on Monday after falling from a high-rise building in Aberdeen - a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with his death.

By Ashleigh Barbour
Police attended Elphinstone Court on Monday where Jamie Forbes was pronounced dead. Image: supplied by Jamie's family/ DC Thomson
Police attended Elphinstone Court on Monday where Jamie Forbes was pronounced dead. Image: supplied by Jamie's family/ DC Thomson

The sister of a man who died in Tillydrone has thanked people who tried to save her brother’s life – and urged them to seek support if they are struggling.

Jamie Forbes was found dead outside Elphinstone Court at around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon.

It is understood he fell from a window and a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with his murder.

Lee Smith, from the city, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier this week where he made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Police responded to a “concern call” at the high-rise earlier that day after neighbours heard a man shouting for help, but officers said they could not find any trace of a person in distress and left the scene.

The circumstances of their visit have been referred to Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department for consideration.

Family heartbroken by death of Tillydrone man

Jamie as a child pictured with his mum, sister Lyndsay-anne, and brothers Zander and Jamie. Image supplied by his family.

Jamie’s family – who lost their mum, Carol-Anne Bates, in 2020 – have been left heartbroken by his death.

His sister Lyndsay-anne said this is the second funeral she has had to arrange in just three years of people close to her – and that the world will never feel safe for her again.

As well as acknowledging the devastation her family are going through, she also urged people who had witnessed Jamie’s death – or who tried to help him – to ask for help if they need it.

She said: “I want to thank anyone who called in to police to report things that happened from early morning on Monday until Jamie died, and who continue to help in the case.

“So many people have come forward to apologise to me for not doing more but they are not to blame. They tried to help Jamie and I can only imagine what heartbreak they are going through.

“I know for so many of you it’s been such a traumatic experience so please seek support if you need to. Help is out there so grab it, as I can only imagine what the Tillydrone community has seen.

“In particular I would like to thank the scaffolders who rushed over to try and help save Jamie’s life – I know they will never be able to un-see what they have seen.”

‘Could more have been done to save Jamie’s life?’

Lyndsay-anne says she is determined to get to the bottom of all the events that took place that day, and if anything could have been done to save her brother.

She said: “Perhaps if Jamie had been found earlier when he was screaming for help, this wouldn’t have happened.

Jamie pictured with his sister and brother Zander. Their mum nicknamed the trio JZL.

“The more people who come forward the better so the police can find the timeline of everything that has happened from morning until his death.

“We need to get justice for Jamie.”

She added: “Our Jamie was special to us. He was a big brother to five younger siblings, and he was an amazing uncle to his niece and nephews.

“He was a son, a grandson, a nephew and a cousin to many. He was loved more than life itself.

“As a family, getting justice for Jamie is our priority and to give him the send off he deserves.

“Forever and a day Jamie. Never above you, never below you, always right beside you.

“You are safe with mum now.”

Police enquiries continue into Tillydrone death

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray, who is leading enquiries into the incident, said: “Our thoughts remain with Jamie’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I’d like to thank members of the local community who have already spoken to police as part of our investigations. I would urge anyone who has any information, and has not already spoken to us, to please come forward.

“Officers remain in the area while enquiries are carried out. Anyone with information can speak to them, call 101 quoting reference 1972 of 15 January or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gary Neville with mic
Manchester United legend and businessman Gary Neville to give masterclass at Aberdeen Music Hall
Pennan Inn
Exclusive: Asking price for Pennan Inn revealed as famous Local Hero hotel set to…
Isla McIntosh
The Evening Express and P&J's 'youngest' papergirl - Westhill leapling to celebrate fourth special…
Helen Goss with her daughter Anna
Westhill family sue NHS Grampian alleging 'medical negligence' over daughter's four-year long Covid battle
M&S will have a bigger and better store at Union Square.
Bus bosses could rejig route to bring M&S shoppers to Union Square after flagship…
Yoga instructor Lauren Adams alongside the plans for her proposed new studio in Bridge of Don. Image: Lauren Adams/Ewen Buchan
Offshore worker turned yoga teacher wants to turn former Bridge of Don office into…
Junaid Muhammed Naheed attempted to hide his face from cameras as he left court. Image: DC Thomson.
Fake Aberdeen taxi driver prowled streets and groped two female passengers
Rain and wind warning
Storm Isha: Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands set for 12 hours of rain and 70mph…
Harlaw Academy sign
'It's desperate': Parents 'consider removing children' from Harlaw Academy over shortage of girls toilets
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing man last seen in New Pitsligo has been traced