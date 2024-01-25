Line closed between Montrose and Arbroath due to ‘potential track defect’

Trains between Montrose and Arbroath are facing disruption after the line was closed over a “potential track defect”.

Services running between Dundee and Aberdeen are subject to delay.

Network Rail has confirmed that engineers are on site.

In a post, they said: “There’s a potential track defect between Montrose and Arbroath so we’ve had to close the line.”

Disruption is expected to last until 10am.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Stagecoach and Citylink buses.

It comes following disruption on the line between Perth and Inverness as a result of Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn.

A safety inspection of Dalguise Viaduct was carried out and the line was reopened shortly before 8.30am on Thursday.