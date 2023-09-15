Is Aberdeen ‘missing an opportunity’ to turn Arches into trendy London-inspired hotspot?

Could Aberdeen take inspiration from bohemian Bermondsey by transforming historic railway arches into a “hub” of thriving local businesses?

It’s been suggested that the local authority could be “missing an opportunity” to do much more with the spot, just a short walk away from bustling Union Square.

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Michael Kusznir is urging officials to look to London’s Bermondsey area, where similar rail arches are filled with independent brewers and eateries.

His idea came as he called for Aberdeen City Council to find ways to support firms hit by recent roadworks.

Mr Kusznir said London had transformed its arches into a “great cultural avenue”.

And he believes the same could be achieved in Aberdeen, but only if the council offered the right support…

Would it be a success?

He said: “With the traffic of Union Square, this should be a goal for the Arches.”

But some financial incentive might be needed first.

The Tory added: “Lower rents compared perhaps to Union Street and Union Square could allow for more independent businesses to thrive in the Arches.”

The councillor even suggested street art such as those created through Nuart Aberdeen could help to draw more people into the area.

Mr Kusznir said businesses faced a “smorgasbord” of issues over the last two years, but now could be the time to turn it around.

At a recent meeting, he explained that some owners are even considering leaving the city – while one could even move abroad after noticing a drop in custom.

South College Street roadworks ‘worse than Covid’

The city councillor said: “The reality is that many people have simply stopped going to these businesses and will not be going back as their habits have changed.”

Mr Kusznir even claimed that those living in the west end would find it easier to go to Westhill for shopping instead of navigating the city centre.

One business described the two year period as “worse than Covid”.

Another said their orders had decreased when compared to a similar period in 2019, while a third had its takings fall by half.

Ed Fletcher of Granite City Fish previously revealed the road chaos cost him £6,000 in lost revenue and customer numbers plummeted by as much as 80%.

The Arches are currently home to the popular Breakout Games, Wreck-It Room and Hatchet Harry’s Axe Throwing.

The City of Aberdeen Distillery, House of Botanicals and the Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen cafe are also there.

Meanwhile, Shotz Pool has been given the go-ahead to transform the former Shirlaw’s Suzuki motorbike showroom into a new pool hall.

What did other councillors have to say about the proposal?

However, Mr Kusznir’s plea for the council to recompense firms left out of pocket by the roadworks later fell on deaf ears.

Co-leader Ian Yuill said: “You can’t dig roads up and carry out roadworks without causing some disruption.”

Following a vote, Mr Kusznir’s proposal was defeated by 24 to 18.