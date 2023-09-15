Is Aberdeen ‘missing an opportunity’ to turn Arches into trendy London-inspired hotspot?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Is Aberdeen ‘missing an opportunity’ to turn Arches into trendy London-inspired hotspot?

Councillor calls for local authority to take inspiration from London's hip district in bid to bring business back to Aberdeen city centre.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen Arches could take inspiration from Bermondsey to become a visitor hotspot.
Aberdeen Arches could take inspiration from Bermondsey to become a visitor hotspot. Image: Shutterstock

Could Aberdeen take inspiration from bohemian Bermondsey by transforming historic railway arches into a “hub” of thriving local businesses?

It’s been suggested that the local authority could be “missing an opportunity” to do much more with the spot, just a short walk away from bustling Union Square.

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Michael Kusznir is urging officials to look to London’s Bermondsey area, where similar rail arches are filled with independent brewers and eateries.

The Hawkes cidery and taproom located on Bermondsey’s Beer Mile in London. Image: Shutterstock

His idea came as he called for Aberdeen City Council to find ways to support firms hit by recent roadworks.

Mr Kusznir said London had transformed its arches into a “great cultural avenue”.

And he believes the same could be achieved in Aberdeen, but only if the council offered the right support…

Customers flock to an artisan bakery in Bermondsey’s Maltby Street Market. Image: Shutterstock

Would it be a success?

He said: “With the traffic of Union Square, this should be a goal for the Arches.”

But some financial incentive might be needed first.

The Tory added: “Lower rents compared perhaps to Union Street and Union Square could allow for more independent businesses to thrive in the Arches.”

The councillor even suggested street art such as those created through Nuart Aberdeen could help to draw more people into the area.

The city councillor thinks street art could help to attract more people to the Arches too. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Mr Kusznir said businesses faced a “smorgasbord” of issues over the last two years, but now could be the time to turn it around.

At a recent meeting, he explained that some owners are even considering leaving the city – while one could even move abroad after noticing a drop in custom.

South College Street roadworks ‘worse than Covid’

The city councillor said: “The reality is that many people have simply stopped going to these businesses and will not be going back as their habits have changed.”

Mr Kusznir even claimed that those living in the west end would find it easier to go to Westhill for shopping instead of navigating the city centre.

Ed Fletcher saw sales drop due to South College Street roadworks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

One business described the two year period as “worse than Covid”.

Another said their orders had decreased when compared to a similar period in 2019, while a third had its takings fall by half.

Ed Fletcher of Granite City Fish previously revealed the road chaos cost him £6,000 in lost revenue and customer numbers plummeted by as much as 80%.

South College Street reopened back in July. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Arches are currently home to the popular Breakout Games, Wreck-It Room and Hatchet Harry’s Axe Throwing.

The City of Aberdeen Distillery, House of Botanicals and the Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen cafe are also there.

Meanwhile, Shotz Pool has been given the go-ahead to transform the former Shirlaw’s Suzuki motorbike showroom into a new pool hall.

What did other councillors have to say about the proposal?

However, Mr Kusznir’s plea for the council to recompense firms left out of pocket by the roadworks later fell on deaf ears.

Co-leader Ian Yuill said: “You can’t dig roads up and carry out roadworks without causing some disruption.”

Following a vote, Mr Kusznir’s proposal was defeated by 24 to 18.

The future of Aberdeen

