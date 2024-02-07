Death of month-old Aberdeen baby ‘not believed to be suspicious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death of month-old Aberdeen baby ‘not believed to be suspicious’

The infant was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after he took ill in a Kincorth flat.

By Graham Fleming
Police car outside Tollohill Square.
The death is not being treated as suspicious. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

Police investigating the death of a baby boy in Aberdeen have said they do not believe the circumstances are suspicious.

The infant fell ill at a property in Tollohill Square, Aberdeen early on February 2 – a Saturday morning.

He was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

It is now understood the death is not being treated as suspicious and the cause of death remains unexplained.

A police car outside the kincorth property
Police at the scene in Kincorth after a one-month-old baby boy died.

However, police enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported a large police presence on Saturday and officers remained on the scene throughout the weekend and into Monday February 4.

The Press & Journal now understands that officers have left the scene.

A police spokesperson said after the incident: “Police received a report of a one-month-old baby boy having taken unwell at a property on Tollohill Square in Aberdeen around 6.55am on Saturday, 3 February, 2024.

“The baby was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

Tollohill Square.
The death is not believed to be suspicious. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

Neighbours react to tragic news

Heartbroken neighbours told of their sadness after the news filtered through the Kincorth estate last Monday.

Maureen Buchan, a 75 year-old retiree also living on Tollohill Square, described the situation as “devastating”.

She said: “My heart is breaking for them. “They’re such good neighbours, they’ve never caused any trouble. It’s so sad for them, really sad.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through, it’s just horrendous to be quite honest with you.

“What can you say at times like this? It’s absolutely heart-breaking.

“There’s nothing anybody can say.”

Kyle Robb, 26, also shared his sympathies.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through right now,” he added.

“It’s just heartbreaking.”

