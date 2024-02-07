Death of month-old Aberdeen baby ‘not believed to be suspicious’

Police investigating the death of a baby boy in Aberdeen have said they do not believe the circumstances are suspicious.

The infant fell ill at a property in Tollohill Square, Aberdeen early on February 2 – a Saturday morning.

He was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

It is now understood the death is not being treated as suspicious and the cause of death remains unexplained.

However, police enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported a large police presence on Saturday and officers remained on the scene throughout the weekend and into Monday February 4.

The Press & Journal now understands that officers have left the scene.

A police spokesperson said after the incident: “Police received a report of a one-month-old baby boy having taken unwell at a property on Tollohill Square in Aberdeen around 6.55am on Saturday, 3 February, 2024.

“The baby was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

Neighbours react to tragic news

Heartbroken neighbours told of their sadness after the news filtered through the Kincorth estate last Monday.

Maureen Buchan, a 75 year-old retiree also living on Tollohill Square, described the situation as “devastating”.

She said: “My heart is breaking for them. “They’re such good neighbours, they’ve never caused any trouble. It’s so sad for them, really sad.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through, it’s just horrendous to be quite honest with you.

“What can you say at times like this? It’s absolutely heart-breaking.

“There’s nothing anybody can say.”

Kyle Robb, 26, also shared his sympathies.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through right now,” he added.

“It’s just heartbreaking.”