Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire A944 closed at Loch of Skene following one-car collision A car has collided with an electricity pole. By Alberto Lejarraga Updated February 8 2024, 9:45 pm Updated February 8 2024, 9:45 pm Share A944 closed at Loch of Skene following one-car collision Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6368759/a944-closed-loch-of-skene-after-collision/ Copy Link Firefighters, police and emergency services were sent to the scene. Image: Google Maps. The A944 has been closed following a one-vehicle collision at Loch of Skene. The road is currently closed between Dunecht (B977) and the Lyne of Skene (B9126) following the incident, which took place at around 7:30pm. Police confirmed that a vehicle collided with an electricity pole. The road is closed between Dunecht and the Lyne of Skene following the accident. Image: Google Maps Police Scotland Facebook reads: “The road will remain closed until safe to reopen. “An update will be provided at that time. “Emergency services and SSEN are on scene.” Firefighters at the scene after A944 collision The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene. A SFRS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7:34. We sent two appliances from North Anderson Drive. “We left the scene at 8:42pm”. More updates to follow: More from the Press and Journal One person taken to hospital following four vehicle collision on A96 at Inverurie A90 near Fraserburgh reopens following collision Three taken to hospital following crash between car and HGV on A947 near Whiterashes Two people treated at the scene following two-car crash on A944 near Alford