A944 closed at Loch of Skene following one-car collision

The A944 has been closed following a one-vehicle collision at Loch of Skene.

The road is currently closed between Dunecht (B977) and the Lyne of Skene (B9126) following the incident, which took place at around 7:30pm.

Police confirmed that a vehicle collided with an electricity pole.

Police Scotland Facebook reads: “The road will remain closed until safe to reopen.

“An update will be provided at that time.

“Emergency services and SSEN are on scene.”

Firefighters at the scene after A944 collision

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7:34. We sent two appliances from North Anderson Drive.

“We left the scene at 8:42pm”.

More updates to follow: