Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Walkers advised to avoid Stonehaven seafront after shocking damage

Waves are high as 40ft are crashing into the coastline.

By Louise Glen
Stonehaven seafront
Stonehaven seafront was a 'no go' area due to coastal flooding. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Walkers and visitors to Stonehaven have been told to stay away from the seafront after flood damage overnight.

The warning came from Aberdeenshire Council after rising tides wreaked havoc on the promenade and onto public roads in the area.

Flooding and debris along the harbour area have left pathways un-walkable and in places, fences have been knocked over.

Aberdeen Stonehaven seafront.
Aberdeen. Stonehaven seafront. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Police are in attendance on the seafront.

In a post online, a spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Stonehaven.

“Areas all along the seafront have been affected by coastal flooding overnight.

Stonehaven seafront flood damage

“We are in the process of closing this off.

“With a flood warning in place around high tide today at 1 pm, we ask that people avoid the area. ”

Debris has been washed up on nearby streets in Stonehaven.
Debris has been washed up on nearby streets in Stonehaven.Image: Facebook/ Aberdeenshire Roads/ Aberdeenshire Council.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) issued a flood warning for Stonehaven over the next three days.

In a warning, posted online, it said: “Flooding from coasts is likely in Moray Firth and on East facing coastlines on Friday and Saturday due to large waves.

“Localised property flooding, flooding of roads and disruption to travel along those coastlines is likely.”

Cars were drenched in the waves on Stonehaven seafront.
Cars were drenched in the waves on Stonehaven seafront. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire Council said that Stonehaven was an area that has suffered from flooding for decades.

On its website, the authority said: “Stonehaven has historically suffered from flooding which affected local residences and businesses within the lower reach of the River Carron.

Flooding in Stonehaven.
Stonehaven seafront has been flooded overnight. Image: Facebook/ Aberdeenshire Roads/ Aberdeenshire Council.

“Major flooding events have occurred in Stonehaven over many years, most recently in 1988, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2012 which have caused the evacuation of nearby residents.”

It continued: “Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme (FPS) is designed to protect homes and businesses which have previously been badly affected by flooding events around the River Carron.”

Walkers were advised to stay away from Stonehaven seafront.
Walkers were advised to stay away from Stonehaven seafront. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In October 2023, residents praised Aberdeenshire Council for its flood prevention scheme.

Scott Crawford, chef manager of Charles McHardy Butchers, told The P&J at the time: “We had the normal flood defences up on the doors and just making sure that everyone was cautious and safe coming into work, and didn’t take any unnecessary risks.

“The flood defences seem to have held up pretty well.”

Stonehaven seafront has been flooded overnight.
Stonehaven seafront will be closed off this morning. Image: Facebook/ Aberdeenshire Roads/ Aberdeenshire Council.

