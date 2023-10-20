‘We seem to have nailed it’: £16m Stonehaven flood defences helps town against Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We seem to have nailed it’: £16m Stonehaven flood defences helps town against Storm Babet

The Aberdeenshire town avoided the worst of the storm, which has caused havoc and devastation across the region.

By Chris Cromar
Richard Porter of construction firm McLaughlin and Harvey at the Stonehaven flood defence today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Richard Porter of construction firm McLaughlin and Harvey at the Stonehaven flood defence today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Stonehaven’s residents and businesses have praised the town’s £16m flood defence scheme for helping to avoid the worst of Storm Babet.

There were fears that the south Aberdeenshire town would be hit badly once again.

However residents have said the Stonehaven Flood Prevention Scheme that opened in August has helped greatly.

Construction workers who built the flood defences over 15 months also visited the town to check how the structures were holding up – and were delighted to find that residents had “managed to avoid the worst of it”.

People braving the sea foam at Stonehaven harbour.
Storm Babet brought sea foam to Stonehaven harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Preparing for the worst

Just before Christmas 2012, around 40 people were evacuated from their homes in Stonehaven after the river burst its banks, with water levels reaching waist high.

The town also suffered major flooding in 1988, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2009, which caused the evacuation of nearby residents.

Other incidents of flooding have taken place since including in August 2020, and businesses and residents were preparing for the worst using floodgates and sandbags  as protectors.

However one local business manager said he had a “lot of faith” in the flood defences.

Scott Crawford, chef manager of Charles McHardy Butchers, said: “We had the normal flood defences up on the doors and just making sure that everyone was cautious and safe coming into work, and didn’t take any unnecessary risks.

The River Carron at the flood defence in Stonehaven.
The River Carron at the town's new flood defence. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“The flood defences seem to have really held up pretty well.”

He added that the water did not come up near the business, as they have done in the past, and praised the project as a “fantastic job”.

On the same street, Charlie Michie’s Pharmacy was also braced for what Storm Babet had to bring.

‘We seem to have nailed it this time’

Pharmacist Richard Dunlop said that the town’s past experiences haS helped  businesses and residents prepare for the worst.

He said: “We’ve now got the floodgates and sandbags, and we just made sure that everything was watertight last night before we left and thankfully things weren’t this bad at this side of time.”

“We seem to have nailed it this time and hopefully that’s the future as well.”

Stonehaven Town Centre.
It was business as usual in Stonehaven town centre today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Another business that made it through the night was LouSells, with sales assistant Claire Strachan saying she was “relieved” no damage had been done.

Discussing the shop’s preparations, she told us that her manager – who is on holiday in the sunnier climes of Miami – asked her to close early yesterday due to the worsening weather conditions and “hoped for the best through the night”.

Mrs Strachan also praised Aberdeenshire Council for dropping off sandbags in preparation.

Richard Porter next to Stonehaven flood defence scheme.
Richard Porter of construction firm McLaughlin and Harvey at the Stonehaven flood defence today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

McLaughlin and Harvey – who built the flood defences – sent one of their workers to the town to see how they were holding up ahead of the storm.

Richard Porter said “it’s all been very successful” and that “everything worked fine”.

He added that all of the firm’s hard work had paid off, acknowledging that the town “managed to avoid the worst of it”.

Drains ‘always jammed up’

Funeral service arranger Michelle Butchart, from Gordon and Watson, said that the business would have flooded “if it had gotten any worse”.

She praised local resident Stewart Forbes for helping to clear the drains, which she said is “always jammed up” with debris.

Flooding near Stonehaven beach.
There was a small bit of flooding near Stonehaven beach. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Flood defences have made things ‘a lot better’

We met Martin Kasprowicz – who is the chairman of Stonehaven Folk Festival – while out with his wife and dog Susie. He said: “I think the town has coped very well and I think the flood defences have worked.”

Another resident Bell Anderson said that locals are so vigilant due to being “so used to it now” and that the flood defences have made things “a lot better”.

A man walking at Stonehaven beach.
A man walking at Stonehaven beach. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

‘At least we weren’t flooded’

There was clear community spirit in Stonehaven, with neighbours checking up on each other, including Bill Emslie.

The retired businessman told The P&J that the first night of storms was “OK”, adding  gratefully “at least we weren’t flooded”.

Mr Emslie has concerns about flooding in the area, due to drains being blocked with debris from the sea.

Rainbow over Stonehaven.
A rainbow in the sky over Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He added that another issue is the town’s south side getting water coming down from the Bervie Braes, which affects “the auld toon folk”.

Although the potential for flooding is still high in Stonehaven, the new flood defence surviving last night and a rainbow over the town’s sky may suggest that a brighter and drier future is ahead.

Storm Babet live updates: At least two dead as severe disruption to continue over weekend

Conversation