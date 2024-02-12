‘The worst I’ve ever seen’: Stonehaven boardwalk damage ‘disaster’ after high-tide waves batter seafront

A clean-up mission is under way in Stonehaven following the “worst ever” rising tides seen in the town.

Waves as high as 40ft crashed into the coastline over the weekend leaving behind flooding and debris.

The combination of high tides and large waves have caused extensive damage to the boardwalk where diggers are being used to shift broken pieces of wood, rocks and sand.

Debris has been strewn beyond the beach where Stonehaven residents and council workers have been cleaning up throughout the day, including sweeping the covered walkways.

One of the residents out to help is Jim Stephen, who said he could “not believe it” when the waves came crashing over the harbour wall.

“Friday was bad but we’ve been through worse,” he said. “Saturday, however, took us all unaware.

“It wasn’t the usual 70mph winds from an easterly storm we’re all used to, instead, it was the huge tide. I saw the wave coming in and I could not believe it.

“It was the worst I have ever seen it, and the residents and fishermen I spoke to have said the same thing. It’s unbelievable – and has made a major impact.

“The damage on the boardwalk is a disaster and the amount of shingle on the beach is amazing.

“The council has been doing a grand job but if this keeps happening more and more I don’t know what we can all do.”

A flood warning for Stonehaven is still in place with further large waves and flooding expected.

The public is being advised to avoid the harbour area while work is being carried out to clear the debris.

Aberdeenshire Council has said this could take until at least Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “As a result of the high tides and strong onshore winds over the last 48 hours, a significant amount of wave overtopping occurred along the coast at Stonehaven, from the harbour northwards to Cowie.

“In the interests of public safety, the harbour area was closed and remains closed. Roads around the esplanade were also closed over the past two days.

“Clear up of significant quantities of shingle and other debris is underway and will continue for the next day or so. During that time, we will carry out inspections to ascertain any damage to infrastructure around the harbour and along the promenade.

“Members of public should avoid areas of the harbour and surrounding coastal roads until at least Wednesday this week to allow teams to remove debris and ensure a return to safe conditions.

“Do not travel to take photos or video of the area as it may result in further delays and endanger individuals, property, and vehicles. Should any areas remain unsafe, these will be barriered off and we ask that such barriers be respected by all.”

