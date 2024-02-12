‘The worst I’ve ever seen’: Stonehaven boardwalk damage ‘disaster’ after high-tide waves batter seafront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The worst I’ve ever seen’: Stonehaven boardwalk damage ‘disaster’ after high-tide waves batter seafront

Clean-up under way after impacts of flooding leaves residents and fisherman shocked.

By Ellie Milne

A clean-up mission is under way in Stonehaven following the “worst ever” rising tides seen in the town.

Waves as high as 40ft crashed into the coastline over the weekend leaving behind flooding and debris.

The combination of high tides and large waves have caused extensive damage to the boardwalk where diggers are being used to shift broken pieces of wood, rocks and sand.

Debris has been strewn beyond the beach where Stonehaven residents and council workers have been cleaning up throughout the day, including sweeping the covered walkways.

Digger moving debris in Stonehaven
A digger was used to move debris off the road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

One of the residents out to help is Jim Stephen, who said he could “not believe it” when the waves came crashing over the harbour wall.

“Friday was bad but we’ve been through worse,” he said. “Saturday, however, took us all unaware.

“It wasn’t the usual 70mph winds from an easterly storm we’re all used to, instead, it was the huge tide. I saw the wave coming in and I could not believe it.

“It was the worst I have ever seen it, and the residents and fishermen I spoke to have said the same thing. It’s unbelievable – and has made a major impact.

Path at Stonehaven beach
The path is covered in water and debris. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“The damage on the boardwalk is a disaster and the amount of shingle on the beach is amazing.

“The council has been doing a grand job but if this keeps happening more and more I don’t know what we can all do.”

Clean-up continues in Stonehaven

A flood warning for Stonehaven is still in place with further large waves and flooding expected.

Boardwalk in Stonehaven
The boardwalk will take some time to repair. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The public is being advised to avoid the harbour area while work is being carried out to clear the debris.

Aberdeenshire Council has said this could take until at least Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “As a result of the high tides and strong onshore winds over the last 48 hours, a significant amount of wave overtopping occurred along the coast at Stonehaven, from the harbour northwards to Cowie.

“In the interests of public safety, the harbour area was closed and remains closed. Roads around the esplanade were also closed over the past two days.

Waves in Stonehaven
The waves caused extensive damage over the weekend. Image: Jim Stephen.

“Clear up of significant quantities of shingle and other debris is underway and will continue for the next day or so. During that time, we will carry out inspections to ascertain any damage to infrastructure around the harbour and along the promenade.

“Members of public should avoid areas of the harbour and surrounding coastal roads until at least Wednesday this week to allow teams to remove debris and ensure a return to safe conditions.

“Do not travel to take photos or video of the area as it may result in further delays and endanger individuals, property, and vehicles. Should any areas remain unsafe, these will be barriered off and we ask that such barriers be respected by all.”

Photos show clean-up mission

Stonehaven clean-up
The clean-up at Stonehaven beachfront. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Man with shovel
Man working to clear the road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Damage to boardwalk
Damage to the boardwalk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Road closed sign at harbour
The road at the harbour has been closed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Debris on road
Debris from the beach covers the road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Log blocks steps
A log blocks the beach steps. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Council workers
Council workers in Stonehaven on Monday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Trailer
A trailer moving rocks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Damaged boardwalk
The damaged boardwalk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
digger clearing debris
A digger clearing debris in Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Man sweeping debris
Local residents volunteered their time to help with the clean-up. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Workers clearing debris
Workers clearing debris in Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Path closed Stonehaven
A closed walkway. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Stonehaven debris
Flooding at Stonehaven beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

