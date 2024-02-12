Emergency services called to Aberdeen city centre hotel

Police and paramedics descended on an Aberdeen city centre hotel early on Monday evening.

Two police vans and two police cars, with flashing lights, were seen arriving at the West North Street building at about 5.30pm.

Officers could be seen inside speaking to staff.

The ambulance was parked around the corner on Mealmarket Street.

By 8pm the emergency services had left the city centre hotel.

The Scottish Ambulance Service and the police have been approached for comment.

Guests leaving the venue at teatime appeared unaware of the incident.

More as we get it.