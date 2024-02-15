Stonehaven sports masseur turns passion into pride by opening own clinic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Stonehaven sports masseur turns passion into pride by opening own clinic

Graham McCall wants people to "forget the myth that sports massages are only for athletes".

By Kelly Wilson
Graham McCall has opened his own sports massage clinic in Stonehaven. Image: North East Sports Therapy
Graham McCall has opened his own sports massage clinic in Stonehaven. Image: North East Sports Therapy

For the past two-years Graham McCall has been working as a part-time sports masseur visiting people in their own homes.

But the 34-year-old has now decided to follow his passion and open up his own sports massage clinic.

The former Mearns Academy pupil has invested a five-figure sum in creating North East Sports Therapy, based in Stonehaven’s Arduthie Business Centre.

‘Magician for your muscles’

It specialises solely in sports massage and involves working on the soft tissues of the body such as muscles, ligaments and tendons to help reduce tension, pain and tightness, increase range of motion and reduce risk of injury.

Graham said: “I’ve had an interest in anatomy and physiology since my university days, where I studied sports science at RGU.

Graham McCall, owner of North East Sports Therapy. Image: North East Sports Therapy

“What the body is made of and how the muscles, ligaments and tendons work together to create movement is something that I find fascinating, so a career in sports massage is something that really appealed to me.

“I’d thought about setting up my own business for a long time, but finally took the plunge.

“I want people to forget the myth that sports massages are just for athletes.

“A sports massage therapist is like a magician for your muscles.”

New challenge paying off

Graham opened the clinic nearly six months ago after spotting a gap in the market and has been happy with the support so far.

He said: “There’s no one else here with a full-time clinic so there was an opportunity there that no one else had pounced upon to open a clinic.

“I know a lot of people in Stonehaven and sports clubs so it made sense to open here.

“It’s been peaks and troughs. Before Christmas it was quite quiet with everybody saving money. But since then it’s picked up and been quite busy.

“I’d been in my previous job for a few years and felt like I needed a new challenge.

“This was a good thing to come in to.”

Graham previously worked for Aberdeenshire Council’s Active Schools running sports clubs for children in Portlethen.

He also worked part-time doing sports massages for people at their homes.

Close links with sport groups

Since opening North East Sports Therapy has formed partnerships with a number of local sports clubs including Stonehaven Golf Club, Stonehaven Ladies Football Club, Panthers Basketball Club, and Newtonhill Netball Club.

He said: “As a passionate football fan myself, I’m particularly excited about our connections with teams across the Kincardine and Mearns area, spanning from Johnshaven to Portlethen.

Stonehaven Golf Club

“We believe everyone deserves to live an active and pain-free life, both on and off the field.

“With just six months under our belt, we’re still finding our footing in the industry and within the Stonehaven business scene.

“However, our aspirations are clear: keep learning, keep growing and keep helping people!”

More from Business

Around 700,000 households, who receive tax credits and no other qualifying benefits, will receive their £299 cost of living payment from Friday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tax credits recipients to receive £299 cost of living payment from Friday
During the Covid-19 years, the number of applicants choosing to study on healthcare courses like nursing surged (PA)
Three in four young people have not ruled out career in healthcare – survey
A call has been made to double maternity pay (PA)
Call to double maternity pay amid fears mothers are skipping meals
A view of Edinburgh. Homes in London took twice as long as properties in Scotland to sell on average last year, according to Zoopla’s data (Jane Barlow/PA)
Average time to sell a home in London ‘was twice that in Scotland in…
Narrow Water Point and Warrenpoint Port seen from from Flagstaff Viewpoint on the hills outside Newry where the Newry River flows out to Carlingford Lough, the UK and Republic of Ireland share a border through the lough (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont committee will examine post-Brexit trading arrangements
London’s financial markets and the pound made gains on Thursday despite the news the UK economy slid into recession in the latter half of 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE moves higher despite UK economy falling into recession
RMT members working for Arriva Rail London on London Overground were due to take strike action on Monday and Tuesday (PA)
Planned strikes by London Overground workers called off after improved pay offer
Defence Equipment & Support is responsible for MoD procurement for all three branches of the British services (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Defence agency workers to be balloted for strike action in pay dispute
Sizewell B was the last nuclear power plant to open in the UK (Chris Radburn/PA)
Centrica considers investment in Sizewell C nuclear power plant, boss says
The Bank of England held interest rates steady earlier this month (Yui Mok/PA)
UK risks more persistent inflation than Europe or US, warns Bank rate setter