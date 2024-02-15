Stonehaven sports masseur turns passion into pride by opening own clinic

For the past two-years Graham McCall has been working as a part-time sports masseur visiting people in their own homes.

But the 34-year-old has now decided to follow his passion and open up his own sports massage clinic.

The former Mearns Academy pupil has invested a five-figure sum in creating North East Sports Therapy, based in Stonehaven’s Arduthie Business Centre.

‘Magician for your muscles’

It specialises solely in sports massage and involves working on the soft tissues of the body such as muscles, ligaments and tendons to help reduce tension, pain and tightness, increase range of motion and reduce risk of injury.

Graham said: “I’ve had an interest in anatomy and physiology since my university days, where I studied sports science at RGU.

“What the body is made of and how the muscles, ligaments and tendons work together to create movement is something that I find fascinating, so a career in sports massage is something that really appealed to me.

“I’d thought about setting up my own business for a long time, but finally took the plunge.

“I want people to forget the myth that sports massages are just for athletes.

“A sports massage therapist is like a magician for your muscles.”

New challenge paying off

Graham opened the clinic nearly six months ago after spotting a gap in the market and has been happy with the support so far.

He said: “There’s no one else here with a full-time clinic so there was an opportunity there that no one else had pounced upon to open a clinic.

“I know a lot of people in Stonehaven and sports clubs so it made sense to open here.

“It’s been peaks and troughs. Before Christmas it was quite quiet with everybody saving money. But since then it’s picked up and been quite busy.

“I’d been in my previous job for a few years and felt like I needed a new challenge.

“This was a good thing to come in to.”

Graham previously worked for Aberdeenshire Council’s Active Schools running sports clubs for children in Portlethen.

He also worked part-time doing sports massages for people at their homes.

Close links with sport groups

Since opening North East Sports Therapy has formed partnerships with a number of local sports clubs including Stonehaven Golf Club, Stonehaven Ladies Football Club, Panthers Basketball Club, and Newtonhill Netball Club.

He said: “As a passionate football fan myself, I’m particularly excited about our connections with teams across the Kincardine and Mearns area, spanning from Johnshaven to Portlethen.

“We believe everyone deserves to live an active and pain-free life, both on and off the field.

“With just six months under our belt, we’re still finding our footing in the industry and within the Stonehaven business scene.

“However, our aspirations are clear: keep learning, keep growing and keep helping people!”