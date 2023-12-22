Exclusive: ‘Dangerous’ roads force Ride the North cycling event to abandon Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: ‘Dangerous’ roads force Ride the North cycling event to abandon Aberdeenshire

Riders have been hospitalised by gravelly fixes to cracks and potholes - and there are fears Aberdeenshire's roads currently pose even greater risk.

Ride the North is leaving Aberdeenshire in 2024 - as talks with the council have broken down. Image: Ride the North
By Alastair Gossip

A long-running annual cycling challenge is to leave Aberdeenshire as participants have ended up injured trying to navigate pothole-riddled roads.

Ride the North will hop the River North Esk into neighbouring Angus for 2024’s event.

Director Neil Innes hopes 2,000 cyclists will roll through the Glens next year, and take in minor roads around Forfar, Kirriemuir, Edzell and Brechin instead.

Neil Innes has plotted a course away from Aberdeenshire for Ride the North 2024 - headed for Angus instead. Image: Neil Innes
He’s leaving behind the gravelly, potholed Aberdeenshire roads he fears will leave more participants leaving in an ambulance.

Ride the North gets hundreds on their bikes every year

Since the first Ride the North in 2011, participants have raised more than £2.2 million.

More than 1,400 people took to roads through Huntly, Kennethmont, Rhynie and Rothiemay this year.

Cyclists taking part in the Ride the North challenge in 2016. Image: Ride the North
They came from around Scotland, the UK and even as far away as Germany, The Netherlands, Slovenia and the USA.

But Aberdeenshire will miss out on the tourism boost in 2024 – and there’s no certainty Neil will ever bring it back.

He tells The P&J: “I would still like to run an event in the north-east, as it’s my home and I am passionate about it.

“But that would need someone to address the concerns which have led to this decision.

“And it does not seem that will happen. I feel cut off.”

The wheels fell off: A frustrating breakdown in communication

As Ride the North grew, so too did Neil’s ambition.

He had hoped to collaborate on a far grander cycling event with Aberdeenshire Council – but the relationship broke down as it became apparent the local authority wanted to go it alone.

Ride the North cyclists in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Bosses went out to the market, exploring organising their own sportive – though it never happened in June as had been looked at.

Now Neil waits months to hear back from “minimally engaged” officials.

He finally made the decision to migrate to Angus at the start of the month as the silence continued.

He adds: “For the 2023 event, I stripped my aspiration back to cooperation. But we didn’t even achieve that.

“There was virtually no communication and I found it impossible to do my job professionally to my own satisfaction.”

Skitey Aberdeenshire roads have left Ride the North cyclists in hospital

Aside from the communication breakdown, Neil faced a fight to get the roads up to scratch for the event – a bike ride that encouraged cyclists from afar to slow down and take in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

This road on the 2023 Ride the North route was covered in gravel. It had been fixed by Aberdeenshire Council only weeks before. Image: Neil Innes
But, what the peloton found were “dangerous” roads the council would not acknowledge.

There was a 999 call in 2019 out on Donside, caused by issues with the road surface.

After a two-year Covid-caused break, there was another – resulting in broken bones – on a slippy surface near Newmill near Keith as Ride the North dallied with Moray.

Back in Aberdeenshire, the roads Neil wanted to use in 2023 were worse than those that had caused the accidents.

He raged at surfaces between Aberchirder and Knock.

Some of it was so bad, he was forced to alter the route away from quieter roads in places, in the direction of more traffic.

Neil adds: “I have red lines on road safety that I have failed to persuade the council on.

“Both falls were caused defects that were known and not addressed.

“I decided I needed to be stronger, to convince local authorities in the logic of sweeping the roads in the dangerous parts.

“I don’t expect perfection but it was impossible to class the 2023 roads as ‘low risk’.

“I was stronger but failed again in 2023. Thankfully there were no serious injuries this time.”

Ride the North organiser took law into own hands… sweeping most ‘dangerous’ Aberdeenshire roads

Neil urged police and Aberdeenshire Council to review the condition of the treacherous roads.

Cyclists out on day two of Ride the North in 2019. Image: Ride the North
The local authority’s probe into itself maintained the skittery surfaces were “low risk”.

Neil even offered to have the problematic gravel patches swept himself. But the council told him he’d be breaking the law.

He’s since admitted his “guilt”, even posting video evidence of the nefarious sweeping on Youtube.

The Ride the North organiser believes it comes down to a lack of thought for how cracks and smaller potholes can impact a bike wheel, far narrower than those on a car.

It’s an issue national lobbying body Cycling UK has raised, claiming since 2017 one person every week has been killed or seriously hurt due to crumbling British roads.

Maintenance a long and winding road for Aberdeenshire Council

Aberdeenshire Council is responsible for maintaining more than 3,500 miles of road.

Work is prioritised by risk, with roads chiefs “carefully assessing” the defects across the network, including the 2023 Ride the North route.

Roads and infrastructure head, Philip McKay, tells The P&J: “Ride the North has become a popular cycling event which not only attracts local riders but also those from further afield which has helped to put Aberdeenshire on the active travel and sporting maps.

“As with any proposed event on the roads network, we work with organisers to ensure activities can be delivered safely.

“We have liaised with organisers of Ride the North in recent years, looking at various aspects ranging from appropriate signage to the preparation and sweeping of roads ahead of the event.

“While it is the case that there are defects on our network, it is also the case that Aberdeenshire’s roads are routinely placed in the top two or three in the annual independent Scottish Road Maintenance Condition Survey.”

He indicates the local authority would be “happy” to continue talks on Ride the North making a return to Aberdeenshire.

Past Aberdeenshire ambition has Ride the North organiser ‘weeping’

“I look back at talk about the potential of Aberdeenshire cycling tourism at the time of the Tour of Britain and weep,” Neil admits.

The Cairn O'Mount hill climb on the Tour of Britain 2021. Image: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire
The nationwide race finished in Aberdeen after leaving Stonehaven via the Cairn O’Mount in 2021.

It made its grand depart from the Granite City the following year, ending with a climb up to Glenshee Ski Centre.

Then Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater told us: “I feel sure that the legacy we created here is one which will see cyclist flock to our part of Scotland for years to come.

“This will cement the reputation we continue to attract as a cycling destination.”

Aberdeenshire’s loss is Angus’ gain as cyclist event departs

But now Angus is one garnering attention.

Ride the North will make it the second year in a row that a major cycling event is held in the region.

The UCI World Championships, based in Glasgow, travelled there in August for the time trials.

The UCI World Championship time trials began in Monifieth this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
And Angus Council’s tourism and active travel spokeswoman Serena Cowdy is “delighted” Ride the North is following too.

Booking opens on January 11 on the Ride the North website.

“The event would have come to Angus before now, as it is one of Scotland’s best areas for cycling and its heritage as Scotland’s birthplace adds new and exciting sites for next year’s route,” Neil adds.

Neil Innes hopes to come back to Aberdeenshire one day... Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
“It is a shame that my aspirations and those of Aberdeenshire Council don’t quite match.

“But I don’t have a feud with anyone and I still hope I can return to the north-east in the future if my concerns are addressed.”

How tough are Tour of Britain cyclists? Watch as I learn the hard way

Conversation