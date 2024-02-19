Fundraiser launched to support family of 23-year-old who died in South Deeside Road crash

A fundraiser has been set up to support the family of Cammy Pearson who died in a crash on South Deeside Road.

The 23-year-old was one of two men who died in the three-vehicle crash near Maryculter on Saturday.

A 32-year-old man, who has not been named, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes have been paid to Cammy, from Aboyne, over the weekend with heartbroken family and friends describing him as “one of a kind”.

His workplace, Kyle Sutherland Joinery, shared a post online to confirm the death of “one of their boys”.

They added they are “absolutely devastated” by his loss.

The team at the joinery firm, who said Cammy was “family” have now set up an online fundraiser via GoFundMe.

More than £7,000 has been donated since it was launched on Sunday evening.

The money raised will help cover funeral costs and provide any additional support for Cammy’s family.

The organisers wrote: “We at Kyle Sutherland Joinery are absolutely devastated at the news we received yesterday. One of the boys who lost their lives in the road accident on the B9077 South Deeside Road near Maryculter was our Cammy.

“Cammy was more than just an employee. He was family. As many of you who had met/worked alongside Cammy will know he was hardworking and would do anything for anyone. He had the kindest of hearts, he truly was one of a kind.

“We are absolutely devastated and send our thoughts to Cammy’s family at this very difficult time. We will do everything we can to support them.

“We want to start this GoFundMe page, to help support Cammy’s family through this very sad and hard time. We want to take any stress away where we can and support them in anyway possible.

“All funds raised will be given directly to Cammy’s family to help with funeral costs.

“You will be forever missed Cammy.”

Donations can be made to the fundraising page for Cammy’s family here.

Appeal for witnesses of South Deeside Road crash

Police are appealing for any witnesses of the crash to come forward.

It took place at about 3pm on Saturday on the B9077 South Deeside Road near Maryculter.

The road was closed for about nine hours while an investigation was carried out.

The collision involved three vehicles – a black Volkswagen Golf, a grey Skoda Kamiq and a grey Audi Q5.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men who have died. Our officers will continue to support them as inquiries progress.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us. We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage and was in the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1931 of February 17.