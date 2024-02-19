Fundraiser launched to support family of 23-year-old who died in South Deeside Road crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fundraiser launched to support family of 23-year-old who died in South Deeside Road crash

Cammy Pearson, from Aboyne, was one of two men who died in the crash on Saturday.

By Ellie Milne
Cammy Pearson
Money raised through the fundraiser will help pay for Cammy Pearson's funeral. Image: GoFundMe.

A fundraiser has been set up to support the family of Cammy Pearson who died in a crash on South Deeside Road.

The 23-year-old was one of two men who died in the three-vehicle crash near Maryculter on Saturday.

A 32-year-old man, who has not been named, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes have been paid to Cammy, from Aboyne, over the weekend with heartbroken family and friends describing him as “one of a kind”.

His workplace, Kyle Sutherland Joinery, shared a post online to confirm the death of “one of their boys”.

They added they are “absolutely devastated” by his loss.

The team at the joinery firm, who said Cammy was “family” have now set up an online fundraiser via GoFundMe.

More than £7,000 has been donated since it was launched on Sunday evening.

Fundraiser for family of Cammy Pearson who died in South Deeside Road crash

The money raised will help cover funeral costs and provide any additional support for Cammy’s family.

The organisers wrote: “We at Kyle Sutherland Joinery are absolutely devastated at the news we received yesterday. One of the boys who lost their lives in the road accident on the B9077 South Deeside Road near Maryculter was our Cammy.

“Cammy was more than just an employee. He was family. As many of you who had met/worked alongside Cammy will know he was hardworking and would do anything for anyone. He had the kindest of hearts, he truly was one of a kind.

Cammy Pearson and colleagues
Cammy Pearson pictured with colleagues. Image: Kyle Sutherland Joinery Ltd./Facebook.

“We are absolutely devastated and send our thoughts to Cammy’s family at this very difficult time. We will do everything we can to support them.

“We want to start this GoFundMe page, to help support Cammy’s family through this very sad and hard time. We want to take any stress away where we can and support them in anyway possible.

“All funds raised will be given directly to Cammy’s family to help with funeral costs.

“You will be forever missed Cammy.”

Donations can be made to the fundraising page for Cammy’s family here.

Appeal for witnesses of South Deeside Road crash

Police are appealing for any witnesses of the crash to come forward.

It took place at about 3pm on Saturday on the B9077 South Deeside Road near Maryculter.

The road was closed for about nine hours while an investigation was carried out.

The collision involved three vehicles – a black Volkswagen Golf, a grey Skoda Kamiq and a grey Audi Q5.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men who have died. Our officers will continue to support them as inquiries progress.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us. We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage and was in the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1931 of February 17.

Tributes paid to man, 23, who died in South Deeside Road crash

