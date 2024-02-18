Tributes paid to man, 23, who died in South Deeside Road crash

Tributes have been paid to a 23-year-old man who died following a crash on South Deeside Road.

Two men died in the three-vehicle crash on the B9077 South Deeside Road near Maryculter, Aberdeenshire on Saturday afternoon.

A 32-year-old man and a 23-year-old man died in the collision. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

One has been named locally as Cammy Pearson, from Aboyne.

Heartbroken family and friends have paid tribute to Cammy, describing him as “one of a kind”.

He worked at Kyle Sutherland Joinery Ltd where staff said he was loved and considered “family”.

A post on the firm’s Facebook said: “We are absolutely devastated at the news we received yesterday.

“One of the boys who lost their lives in the road accident on the B9077 South Deeside Road Near Maryculter was our Cammy.

“Cammy was more than just an employee. He was family. As many of you who had met/worked alongside Cammy will know he was hardworking and would do anything for anyone.

“He had the kindest of hearts, he truly was one of a kind.

“We are absolutely devastated and send our thoughts to Cammy’s family at this very difficult time. We will do everything we can to support them.

“You will be forever missed Cammy.”

Police appeal for witnesses

The crash happened at around 3pm on Saturday. Police were called to the scene involving a black Volkswagen Golf, a grey Skoda Kamiq and a grey Audi Q5.

Sergeant Peter Henderson from the North East Road Policing Unit said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men who have died.

“Our officers will continue to support them as enquiries progress.”

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the crash to come forward. They are also asking anyone who may have dash camera footage to come forward as well.

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 1931 of February 17, 2024.