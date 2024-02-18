Tributes paid to man, 23, who died in South Deeside Road crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tributes paid to man, 23, who died in South Deeside Road crash

Cammy Pearson died in crash on South Deeside Road on Saturday.

By Shanay Taylor
Cammy Pearson (second left) has ben named locally as one of the men who died in the South Deeside Road crash.
Cammy Pearson (second left) has ben named locally as one of the men who died in the South Deeside Road crash.

Tributes have been paid to a 23-year-old man who died following a crash on South Deeside Road.

Two men died in the three-vehicle crash on the B9077 South Deeside Road near Maryculter, Aberdeenshire on Saturday afternoon.

A 32-year-old man and a 23-year-old man died in the collision. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

One has been named locally as Cammy Pearson, from Aboyne.

Cammy (left) has been described as “one of a kind”.

Heartbroken family and friends have paid tribute to Cammy, describing him as “one of a kind”.

He worked at Kyle Sutherland Joinery Ltd where staff said he was loved and considered “family”.

A post on the firm’s Facebook said: “We are absolutely devastated at the news we received yesterday.

“One of the boys who lost their lives in the road accident on the B9077 South Deeside Road Near Maryculter was our Cammy.

“Cammy was more than just an employee. He was family. As many of you who had met/worked alongside Cammy will know he was hardworking and would do anything for anyone.

“He had the kindest of hearts, he truly was one of a kind.

“We are absolutely devastated and send our thoughts to Cammy’s family at this very difficult time. We will do everything we can to support them.

“You will be forever missed Cammy.”

Police appeal for witnesses

The crash happened at around 3pm on Saturday. Police were called to the scene involving a black Volkswagen Golf, a grey Skoda Kamiq and a grey Audi Q5.

Sergeant Peter Henderson from the North East Road Policing Unit said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men who have died.

“Our officers will continue to support them as enquiries progress.”

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the crash to come forward. They are also asking anyone who may have dash camera footage to come forward as well.

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 1931 of February 17, 2024.

Two men die in South Deeside Road crash

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Could there be a retail future for the Aberdeen M&S flagship?
Exclusive: M&S puts Aberdeen flagship up for sale - hailing 'variety of uses'
James Anderson demanded our photographer to delete his picture as he left court. Image: DC Thomson.
'Parasite' Inverurie conman stole single mum's life savings and woman's wedding fund
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – an abusive cop and a cruel poisoner
Tyler McCallum has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Aberdeen teen sparks police appeal
Rod Hutchison, of Aberdein Considine.
Rod Hutchison: I'm expecting a fresh flurry of M&A deals
Vibrant bathrooms and acres of lands are two of the things that come with this Inverurie property. Image: ASPC
Inverurie family home with Barbie pink bathrooms up for sale
Two men died in the crash on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage
Two men die in South Deeside Road crash
The steps at Terpersie Castle pose a danger to its elderly owner.
'The steps are lethal!' Ageing Alford aristocrat wins battle to install lift at historic…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. North Deeside Road in Cults Picture shows; North Deeside Road in Cults. North Deeside Road in Cults. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Danger driver hit 85mph as he raced through Cults
Multiple emergency services vehicles were on the scene of a crash on the B9077 on Saturday. Image: JASPERIMAGE
South Deeside Road closed after crash near Altries House