Two men die in South Deeside Road crash

Two men have died in a three-vehicle crash on the South Deeside Road on Saturday.

At around 3pm on Saturday, police were called to a crash involving a black Volkswagen Golf, a grey Skoda Kamiq and a grey Audi Q5.

A 32-year-old man and a 23-year-old man died in the collision. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash happened on the B9077 South Deeside Road near Maryculter, Aberdeenshire.

Police closed the B9077 South Deeside Road for around nine hours on Saturday as emergency crews attended the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service sent two appliances.

South Deeside Road reopens, police asking for dashcam footage

Firefighters received the call just after 3.02pm and hydraulic rescue tools were confirmed to be in use.

Sergeant Peter Henderson from the North East Road Policing Unit said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men who have died.

“Our officers will continue to support them as enquiries progress.”

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the crash to come forward. They are also asking anyone who may have dash camera footage to come forward as well.

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 1931 of February 17, 2024.