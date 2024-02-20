Shell to begin demolition of Aberdeen HQ as bosses promise ‘positive vision’ for site

Shell will begin tearing down its historic Aberdeen headquarters within days – but bosses have pledged to make a “positive impact” with the land left behind.

The energy giant completed a move into the city centre last year, and revealed £10 million plans to demolish the oil and gas landmark left empty at Altens.

Work to flatten it will get under way next week.

However, Shell higher-ups promised that the demolition is just the first phase of ambitious plans to put the land to good use.

They are now locked in talks with the council, Scottish Enterprise and Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) Ltd on how the site could benefit Aberdeen.

‘We need to demolish old HQ to make way for new vision’

Generations of workers have passed through the building since it opened in 1973.

Senior vice president of the firm’s Upstream infrastructure division, Simon Roddy, reflected on starting with Shell at the site in 1993.

And he hinted that the spot could once again play a pivotal role in the energy industry…

Mr Roddy said: “We have a vision to create a positive impact from the Tullos site.

“Removal of the existing office footprint is critical for this vision.”

Shell highlighted how it has already worked with ETZ on an “energy transition skills hub” at its campus nearby in Altens, which is hoped to open this summer.

What happens now as Aberdeen Shell HQ demolition begins?

Bathgate-based Dem-Master has been hired to carry out the work.

The specialist wrecking crews have worked on other huge Scottish projects like dismantling the Granite City’s AECC concert venue, the St James Centre in Edinburgh and Glasgow’s Western Infirmary.

On Monday, February 26, they will start work on the Shell building.

It’s estimated that the site will take a year to clear completely.

Following a row over the demolition being harmful to the environment, the experts stress that they have “innovative” ways to reduce the amount of material sent to landfill.

Newsletter going to locals hints at future plans

A newsletter sent to surrounding residents makes reference to the “Tullos regeneration project”.

In it, Mr Roddy promises a bright future “for the Tullos community, local business and Shell”.

And Dem-Master management assure residents that the demolition will take place “in a responsible and respectful manner”.

They add: “We are sensitive to the memories the former Tullos site holds for many.”

Could ETZ use Shell site instead of St Fittick’s Park in Torry?

Campaigners have previously voiced hopes that the vacant Shell space could act as a substitute for land in Torry earmarked as part of Aberdeen’s ETZ.

However, it is unlikely that any development on this site would act as a replacement for the industrial estate planned for the edge of the city’s South Harbour.

As the plans moved forward last year, the site at the park was hailed as a “keystone” to the entire development.

ETZ bosses, backed by Sir Ian Wood, insist that St Fittick’s must be included as it provides direct quayside access.