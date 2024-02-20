Shell to begin demolition of Aberdeen HQ as bosses promise ‘positive vision’ for site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell to begin demolition of Aberdeen HQ as bosses promise ‘positive vision’ for site

The distinctive Altens building has been a prominent part of the city skyline for decades.

By Ben Hendry
The Aberdeen Shell HQ demolition begins within days.
The Aberdeen Shell HQ demolition begins within days. Image: DC Thomson

Shell will begin tearing down its historic Aberdeen headquarters within days – but bosses have pledged to make a “positive impact” with the land left behind.

The energy giant completed a move into the city centre last year, and revealed £10 million plans to demolish the oil and gas landmark left empty at Altens.

Work to flatten it will get under way next week.

The distinctive Aberdeen Shell HQ building will be missed by many. Picture by Kenny Elrick 10/03/2020

However, Shell higher-ups promised that the demolition is just the first phase of ambitious plans to put the land to good use.

They are now locked in talks with the council, Scottish Enterprise and Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) Ltd on how the site could benefit Aberdeen.

‘We need to demolish old HQ to make way for new vision’

Generations of workers have passed through the building since it opened in 1973.

Fifty successful students from throughout Scotland and as far south as Norfolk look on as Shell Expro director of operations Ian Henderson presents Kevin Barrie, Macduff, with his Shell Expro Technician Scheme graduation certificate at Shell’s Tullos HQ in 1998. Image: DC Thomson

Senior vice president of the firm’s Upstream infrastructure division, Simon Roddy, reflected on starting with Shell at the site in 1993.

And he hinted that the spot could once again play a pivotal role in the energy industry…

Mr Roddy said: “We have a vision to create a positive impact from the Tullos site.

“Removal of the existing office footprint is critical for this vision.”

OGUK chief executive Deirdre Michie, upstream senior-vice-president Simon Roddy, corporate relations analyst Florence Stanton, upstream HR manager Joanne Bremner, Aberdeen City Council, councillor Ryan Houghton, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick and then council leader leader Jenny Laing along with Shell’s corporate relations manager Padraig McCloskey at the city centre office. Image: Shell UK

Shell highlighted how it has already worked with ETZ on an “energy transition skills hub” at its campus nearby in Altens, which is hoped to open this summer.

What happens now as Aberdeen Shell HQ demolition begins?

Bathgate-based Dem-Master has been hired to carry out the work.

The specialist wrecking crews have worked on other huge Scottish projects like dismantling the Granite City’s AECC concert venue, the St James Centre in Edinburgh and Glasgow’s Western Infirmary.

On Monday, February 26, they will start work on the Shell building.

It’s estimated that the site will take a year to clear completely.

Following a row over the demolition being harmful to the environment, the experts stress that they have “innovative” ways to reduce the amount of material sent to landfill.

Newsletter going to locals hints at future plans

A newsletter sent to surrounding residents makes reference to the “Tullos regeneration project”.

In it, Mr Roddy promises a bright future “for the Tullos community, local business and Shell”.

Shell HQ in Aberdeen
Shell’s former HQ in Aberdeen is poised for demolition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

What would you like to see at the Shell HQ site? Let us know in our comments section below

And Dem-Master management assure residents that the demolition will take place “in a responsible and respectful manner”.

They add: “We are sensitive to the memories the former Tullos site holds for many.”

Could ETZ use Shell site instead of St Fittick’s Park in Torry?

Campaigners have previously voiced hopes that the vacant Shell space could act as a substitute for land in Torry earmarked as part of Aberdeen’s ETZ.

However, it is unlikely that any development on this site would act as a replacement for the industrial estate planned for the edge of the city’s South Harbour.

Campaigners have been warned against getting their hopes up about the greenspace being spared. Image: Ironside Farrar

As the plans moved forward last year, the site at the park was hailed as a “keystone” to the entire development.

ETZ bosses, backed by Sir Ian Wood, insist that St Fittick’s must be included as it provides direct quayside access.

Step back in time: Photographic memories of Shell’s symbolic Aberdeen headquarters

